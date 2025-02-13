Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda’s campaign train hit Batsari Local Governments for the grand finale of the All Progressivs Congress (APC) chairmanship campaign, Wednesday. At the local government, the Governor was welcomed by an enthusiastic gathering of party faithfuls and electorates in the region.

Shortly after concluding his rally in Batsari, the Governor dared to see for himself the security situation in Safana. He boldly traversed Bakon Zabo and Wagini before proceeding to Safana local government area, where he passed through Gimi, Mararrabar Gimi, and Runka. It was an inspiring sight for commuters and residents of the areas seeing the governor personally venturing into territories that were previously considered no-go areas for a decade.

As an eyewitness, what struck me most was the peace, return of commuters and business activities in these routes.

Sources close to the communities revealed that before Governor Radda came on board, these roads were virtually impassable due to bandit attacks. The residents and business operators of the areas lived in fear while some even abandoned their homes and source of livelihoods for the heartless bandits. Sad!

Today (Wednesday), I watched as the governor toured round the areas, engaged community dwellers and business tycoons who went about their daily businesses.

A powerful symbol of returning peace in these frontline communities. Gracias!

To the lovers and admirers of Katsina and peace, one of the ways to take you to the scene of this historic event is this handwriting before you.

First, the economic revival in these areas was impossible to ignore.

In Bakon Zabo, known for its cassava production, Governor Radda stopped to interact with farmers. Ask how the trading is going. Ask any of the farmers opportune to be at the market square today. You’ll be informed of how the governor was impressed by the abundance of cassava produce on display without fear.

In Wagini, the sight of thriving potato and cassava farms drew the governor’s attention. Another stop was made where the governor engaged with local farmers about their agricultural activities.

Perhaps the most telling sign of progress was the visible presence of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps and civilian JTF personnel stationed at strategic points in every town. To state the obvious fact, KSCWC proper monitoring of every point has justified Governor Radda’s vision for establishing this security outfit.

What message are we taking away from Batsari and Safana today?

The once-deserted towns are springing back to life. People are now returning to their ancestral homes to own their farms and getting produce. There’s a new shift from the past decade when activities along these routes had ground to near a halt.

Community stakeholders including Sarkin Ruman Katsina doubled as the District Head of Batsari, Tukur Muazu, appreciated Governor Radda for his proactive measures in the right against banditry in the state. That’s the closest authority to the people and it’s giving a verdict on the peace in this community.

Should you find this handwriting on your screen, tell a fellow Katsinawa to tell a Katsinawa that Batsari, Safana and other parts of the state are peaceful. Tell them to return home and own their land for rich agricultural produce. Governor Radda is grounded to do everything possible to restore lasting tranquility in the state and he won’t back down for whatever reason. This is your Dan Amana, living by his words. Putting people first.

