Major League Soccer (MLS) club San Diego FC (SDFC) have announced the addition of Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, to its ownership group.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter joins the franchise through her company, The Leading Vibe, bringing her creative vision and commitment to community empowerment to the world of football.

San Diego FC confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday, highlighting Tems’ alignment with the club’s values and mission.

Valued partner

Club Chairman Mohamed Mansour expressed excitement over the partnership, describing Tems as a globally significant artiste whose influence will help expand San Diego FC’s reach.

“We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a Club Partner. Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the Right to Dream organisation.”

The club’s CEO, Tom Penn, echoed Mr Mansour’s sentiments, emphasising Tems’ extraordinary influence in music and culture.

“We are honoured to have her join our Club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream. We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Tems, who has won two Grammy Awards, including Best African Music Performance for “Love Me JeJe”, and received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for “Lift Me Up”, the lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has become a global ambassador for African music and culture.

Ready to ball

Expressing her excitement, she said, “I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

Her inclusion in the club’s ownership adds her to a distinguished group of partners, including award-winning actress Issa Rae, Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and San Diego Padres All-Star Manny Machado.

Tems’ partnership with San Diego FC is also linked to Pave Investments, an African private investment firm involved in NBA Africa’s entity in 2021.

As part of this move, Tunde Folawiyo, chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful, the firm’s Founding Director, will also join the San Diego FC ownership group.

With Tems on board, San Diego FC strengthens its identity as a global football and cultural powerhouse, fostering deeper connections between music, sport, and community development while expanding the club’s impact in the US and Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

