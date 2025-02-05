Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm congratulations to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.

In the congratulatory message issued in Katsina, Governor Radda extolled Mr Abdulrazaq’s exemplary leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. He noted that his diplomatic approach to national issues and commitment to fostering unity among state governors has strengthened the forum’s role in national development.

“Governor Abdulrazaq’s visionary leadership in Kwara State serves as a testament to the progressive ideals of our party, the All Progressives Congress,” Mr Radda stated. “His innovative policies and development initiatives continue to position Kwara State on the path of sustainable growth while making our party more formidable,” he added.

Governor Radda praised the NGF Chairman dedication to public service and wished him more years of good health and wisdom in service to Nigeria.

Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State 5th February, 2025

