Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended warm congratulations to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.
In the congratulatory message issued in Katsina, Governor Radda extolled Mr Abdulrazaq’s exemplary leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. He noted that his diplomatic approach to national issues and commitment to fostering unity among state governors has strengthened the forum’s role in national development.
“Governor Abdulrazaq’s visionary leadership in Kwara State serves as a testament to the progressive ideals of our party, the All Progressives Congress,” Mr Radda stated. “His innovative policies and development initiatives continue to position Kwara State on the path of sustainable growth while making our party more formidable,” he added.
Governor Radda praised the NGF Chairman dedication to public service and wished him more years of good health and wisdom in service to Nigeria.
|
Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State 5th February, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999