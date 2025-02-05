The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, received Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, into the party.

Mr Nwoko, formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently decamped to the APC citing deep divisions and factionalisation within the party at the state and national level as reasons for decamping.

He had said that the development had made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interests of the people of Delta State.

Mr Nwoko formally wrote the Senate informing it of his defection to the APC. The letter was read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Wednesday’s plenary.

However receiving the lawmaker at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Mr Ganduje said that the party would work with Mr Nwoko and other stakeholders to take over Delta in 2027.

“We are happy to receive you, and you are most welcome to our great and nationalistic party. We want a highly organised APC in Delta and we promise to work with you.

“We believe in national unity, integrity and providing for Nigerians, and we have internal democracy,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The APC national chairman, added that the country under President Bola Tinubu was working because his economy policies were beginning to yield positive results.

He assured the lawmaker of the cooperation of the APC leadership, saying a mega rally would be held in Delta to receive him and others formally at a later date.

“We know funding, organisation and commitment is not a problem, what we are looking forward to, is a highly organised party structure in Delta, a structure which compose of men and women, especially young men, who will go from house to house to show that APC dominates almost everywhere,” Mr Ganduje said.

Earlier, Mr Nwoko said that his mission was to join forces with other APC Delta stakeholders to ensure that the party took over the state in 2027.

The senator explained that he left the PDP for APC because he was not given the opportunity to serve the people of his constituent.

“I was elected to make a difference in Delta, but wasn’t given that opportunity. I believe in serving the people, but I was not getting that opportunity in PDP Delta.

“I know what our party will do to win elections in Delta, and I will join hands with others to do it to ensure that APC takes over the state in the next election.

“I am on a mission to ensure that APC takes over Delta in the next election. We have all that it will take to take over the state. We know what to do because we understand the politics of the state. All I ask, is your support,” he said.

On the crisis in Delta APC, he noted that he was a peace maker and would ensure peace returns to the party in the state.

Mr Nwoko was led to the APC national secretariat by Festus Kayemo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, who is an indigene of Delta State and other party stakeholders.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

