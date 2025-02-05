As the new season approaches, Xiaomi is bringing you an incredible opportunity to upgrade your smartphone at unbeatable prices! Starting from 1st February, the Xiaomi Spring Sale is offering massive discounts on some of the most popular entry-level smartphones—Redmi 14C, Redmi A3X, and Redmi A3 Pro. This is the perfect time to grab a high-quality device at a discounted price, with savings of up to ₦10,000!

Mega Price Slash on Your Favorite Redmi Smartphones!

● New Price: ₦185,600

● Old Price: ₦175,600

● You Save: ₦10,000!

The Redmi 14C is a powerhouse smartphone designed for smooth performance and high storage capacity. With 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, it ensures a seamless user experience whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or streaming your favorite content.

With this incredible price slash, you can now enjoy high performance at an even more affordable price. If you’ve been considering an upgrade, there’s no better time to buy the Redmi 14C and save ₦10,000 while stocks last!

● New Price: Starting from ₦106,800

● Old Price: ₦109,800

● You Save: ₦3,000!

The Redmi A3X is perfect for users looking for a stylish and budget-friendly smartphone. With its sleek design, smooth performance, and reliable battery life, this device is ideal for daily use, whether you’re browsing, chatting, or watching videos. Now, with ₦3,000 off, you can enjoy this amazing smartphone for even less!

● New Price: Starting from ₦129,900

● Old Price: ₦132,200

● You Save: ₦2,300!

If you’re looking for a device that offers a balance of performance, style, and affordability, the Redmi A3 Pro is your perfect match. It provides enhanced features, a vibrant display, and a smooth user experience. Now available at a discounted price, you can save ₦2,300 and enjoy this fantastic smartphone without breaking the bank!

Why You Should Take Advantage of the Xiaomi Spring SaleMassive Savings: With discounts of up to ₦10,000, you get top-quality smartphones at the best prices.

Latest Features at Budget Prices: Whether you choose the Redmi 14C, A3X, or A3 Pro, you’re getting modern features at unbeatable value.

Limited-Time Offer: These discounts are available for a limited time only, starting from February 1st. Don’t miss out!

Trusted Xiaomi Quality: Xiaomi continues to deliver cutting-edge technology at affordable prices, making these deals even more irresistible.

Where to Buy?

The Xiaomi Spring Sale is available at all authorized Xiaomi retail stores and online platforms, including FINET, RAYA, 3CHUB, SLOT, POINTEK, FINE BROTHER, and CALLUS MILLER. For those who prefer online shopping, visit Xiaomi’s exclusive store on Jumia at Xiaomi Store and enjoy the convenience of having your new Xiaomi device delivered directly to your door.

Be sure to check your nearest store or favorite online marketplace to grab these deals before they’re gone!

Act Fast – Stocks Are Limited!

With such amazing discounts, these smartphones will sell out quickly! If you’re planning to upgrade your phone or gift a loved one, now is the best time to buy and save.

Don’t miss out on the Xiaomi Spring Sale! Upgrade to a powerful and stylish Redmi smartphone today and enjoy huge savings before the promotion ends!

