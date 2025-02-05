Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has commended the one-party status of the state’s legislature for its capability of enhancing unity and collaboration for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr Otu made the remark on Tuesday in Calabar while signing into law the amended Cross River Local Government law, aimed at enhancing grassroots governance and service delivery in the state.

Speaking on the amended law, the Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, highlighted the transformative impact of the amendments.

Mr Ayambem said that the revised law would accelerate economic development, encourage broader participation in governance, and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.

He said that some key amendments to the principal law included ‘’ Section 4(4) which increases the number of departments from seven to twelve, allowing for a more structured and efficient administration.’’

He said that Section 5(2) adjusted the percentages of funds allocated to key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

Mr Ayambem further said that Section 20(1) entrusted vice chairpersons of councils with oversight on humanitarian affairs, peace and conflict resolution, border and boundary matters, as well as sports among others.

Reacting to the governor’s comment on one-party legislature, the Country Director, of Citizens’ Solution Network, Richard Inoyo, said the development was a sad one.

According to him, the celebration of a mono-party system in the state legislature was dangerous since there would be no effective and objective analysis of government’s policies.

He said that for effective running of the state, the opposition was needed and laws would be reviewed in accordance with what the people in the society truly need.

READ ALSO:Gov Otu flags off APC campaign for Cross River local elections

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressive Congress (APC) now holds all 25 seats in the Assembly after some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members decamped to the APC.

NAN reports that only Rita Ayim, who won the Ogoja Constituency seat under the PDP, did not move but was removed by the court.

(NAN)

