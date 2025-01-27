Governor Umar Namadi is proving to be a transformative leader in Jigawa State, a leader who understands the importance of connecting the past to the present while paving the way for a brighter future. By building on the foundations laid by his predecessors and introducing his own visionary 12-Point Agenda, Governor Namadi is reshaping Jigawa into a state of opportunity and progress, with an impact that promises to last for generations.

Building on the Strengths of the Past

What makes Governor Namadi stand out is his ability to honour the efforts of those who came before him while addressing gaps and challenges. He has revitalised former Governor Ibrahim Saminu Turaki’s ICT policies, reignited ex-Governor Sule Lamido’s focus on infrastructure development, and enhanced his predecessor, Muhammad Badaru’s rural transformation initiatives.

By integrating these policies into his administration, Mr Namadi has ensured continuity and sustainability, creating a framework for growth that benefits every corner of Jigawa. His 12-Point Agenda, which prioritises education, healthcare, agricultural mechanisation, ICT, rural transformation, and infrastructure, is designed to institutionalise development, ensuring these policies thrive even after his tenure.

Transforming Education

Governor Namadi recognises that education is the foundation for a prosperous society. To address the challenge of overcrowded classrooms, his administration has hired over 6,000 classroom teachers. This initiative aims to provide quality education to every child in Jigawa. Additionally, 3,000 temporary teachers, known as J-TEACH, have been brought on board to fill immediate gaps in the system. These efforts are a testament to his belief in education as a tool for empowerment.

Improving Healthcare Services

Healthcare has also seen significant improvements under Governor Namadi. His administration has employed over 1,000 health workers, ensuring that residents in both urban and rural areas have access to better medical services. This focus on healthcare is part of a larger reform to make quality services more accessible and affordable for everyone in Jigawa.

Revolutionizing Agriculture

As an agricultural state, Jigawa is benefiting immensely from Governor Namadi’s bold reforms. Recognising the need to modernize farming practices, his administration has employed 1,500 agricultural extension workers, known as J-AGRO, to assist farmers in adopting modern techniques.

To further strengthen the sector, 30 master technicians were sent to China for specialized training to manage newly planned agricultural mechanisation centers. These centers, spread across all 30 constituencies, will offer farmers affordable access to tractors, harvesters, planters, and other equipment, revolutionizing farming in the state.

Jigawa is already a national leader in wheat, millet, hibiscus, and gum Arabic production, and these efforts are expected to further boost the state’s contribution to Nigeria’s food security. With the introduction of cluster farming systems and subsidised agricultural inputs, farmers can now achieve higher yields at lower costs.

Driving Infrastructure and Empowerment

Governor Namadi’s administration is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to improve infrastructure. With ₦300 billion allocated for the construction of 45 roads and other key projects in health and agriculture, Jigawa is experiencing a surge in development that improves connectivity and boosts economic activity.

In addition, over 120,000 Jigawa indigenes have been empowered through cash grants, farm inputs, and small business capital. His administration has also prioritised youth training, equipping young people with skills in trades like plumbing, bricklaying, solar energy, and farm services. These efforts are creating jobs and laying the groundwork for a self-reliant population.

A Lasting Legacy

Governor Namadi’s leadership is about more than just ticking boxes—it’s about creating lasting change. His commitment to bridging the gaps left by past administrations, fostering innovation, and building sustainable systems ensures that Jigawa is not only thriving today but is set on a path of prosperity for future generations.

Under his guidance, Jigawa has become a model for other states, demonstrating what is possible when a leader invests in people, infrastructure, and policies that prioritise long-term growth. Governor Namadi is, without a doubt, a bridge builder who is crafting a new chapter in Jigawa’s history—one defined by progress, unity, and hope for the future.

