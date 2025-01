Zenith Bank Plc has raised a total of N350.4 billion through its recently concluded hybrid Rights Issue and Public Offer.

In a statement released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group on Sunday, 26 January, 2025, the Bank announced that it has secured the full regulatory approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in respect of its recently concluded hybrid offer. The hybrid offer comprises a rights issue of 5,232,748,964 ordinary shares of 50k each at N36.00 per share and public offer of 2,767,251,036 ordinary shares of 50k each at N36.50 per share.

The public offer was 160.47% subscribed, with a total of 4,440,587,250 ordinary shares allotted based on the terms of the offer and the CBN’s Capital Verification Exercise. The rights issue was also 100.18% subscribed with a total 5,232,748,964 ordinary shares allotted.

Lauding the development, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Adaora Umeoji, said: “The success of our combined rights issue and public offering is a testament to the strong confidence and trust that our shareholders, investors, and stakeholders have in Zenith Bank’s vision, strategy, and brand. This landmark transaction underscores our commitment to strengthening our capital base, enhancing our competitive edge, and positioning ourselves for sustainable growth and profitability.

“We deeply acknowledge the invaluable and strong support of our regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are grateful for their guidance in ensuring the integrity and efficacy of the exercise.This successful transaction will enable us to continue delivering value to our stakeholders, while also contributing to the growth and development of the economy.”

Proceeds from the hybrid offer will be strategically deployed to solidify the Bank’s position as the leading financial institution in Nigeria. Additionally, the funds will support the Bank’s expansion into other markets in Africa and Europe, investment in technology and other Group-wide growth initiatives.

The offer, which opened on 1 August, 2024 and closed on 23 September, 2024 and sought to raise N290 billion through a combination of a rights issue and offer for subscription, was successfully executed largely as a digital offer, embracing the power of technology to improve access to the equity capital market as it seamlessly leveraged the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s e-Offer platform.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The results of the hybrid offer, which garnered substantial interest from domestic and international investors, have positioned the Bank as one of the few banks in Nigeria to meet and even surpass the CBN’s N500 billion minimum capital requirements for banks with International Authorisation well ahead of the March 2026 regulatory deadline. The Bank’s share capital will now rise to N614.65 billion, which is N114.65 billion above the regulatory minimum requirement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print