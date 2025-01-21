Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has announced the release of N3 billion to kick-start Community Development Programme (CDP) across all 361 electoral wards in the state.

Governor Radda made the announcement during a two-day sensitization programme for Local Government Chairmen at Comfort Hub Hotel, Kano.

In his keynote address, Governor Radda unveiled plans to establish ward-level accounts with Ten Million Naira each, while emphasising community ownership of local infrastructure projects.

The Governor noted that the initiative will utilise existing television viewing centers as coordinating offices. He added that the community development committees will submit project proposals before funding could be made.

“This programme represents our commitment to grassroots development and transparent governance,” Governor Radda stated. “We are also investing in agricultural sustainability with the procurement of six tube well drilling machines and dredging equipment to support year-round farming activities.

The governor, however, assured committees that the state government would be steadfast in providing necessary support through finances, technical expertise and capacity building opportunities.

Governor Radda also directed the creation of a bilingual website to document the history of the Community Development Programme from its inception till date. He added that the documented information must be in both English and Hausa for the benefits of those willing to know more about the initiative.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bashir Tanimu Gambo, noted that the programme aims to empower communities to identify and prioritise their development needs. He urged council chairmen to actively participate in the CDP implementation.

Speaking further, the Programme Consultant, Haruna Abba, outlined the CDP’s objectives, underlining its role in promoting inclusive governance and responsive government intervention.

Dr Abba stressed that the programme would serve all community members regardless of political affiliation, particularly in annual budget considerations.

In his contribution, the National President of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Bello Lawal Yandaki said the workshop would equip the local government chairmen with the processes and procedures of the community development programme in the state.

Mr Yandaki who is also the Chairman of Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State, said that the CDP will simplify service delivery to the people of the state and allow residents to decide critical projects and needs for government action.

The event was attended by key government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the governor, AbdulKadir Mamman Nasir and the Principal Private Secretary to the governor, Abdullah Aliyu Turaji.

