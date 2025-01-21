Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State swore in six new commissioners into the State Executive Council on Tuesday and assigned them portfolios.
This is contained in a statement in Benin, by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Ikhilor.
According to the statement, Paul Ohonbamu is assigned to the Ministry of Information and Communications, while Washington Osifo will take charge of the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy.
“Dr Emmanuel Iyamu is assigned to the Ministry of Education, Dr Lucky Eseigbe to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Andrew Ijegbai to the Ministry of Mining.
|
“Similarly, Olabisi Idaomi will lead the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.
“All commissioners are expected to resume duties in their respective ministries immediately,” he said.
(NAN)
