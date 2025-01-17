The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has condemned the recent attack on the Kankara General Hospital in the state by bandits.

In the aftermath of the recent soft target attack which affected patients and medical workers, the governor vowed that the fight against banditry across the state would be intensified. He said that security across the state would be tightened.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Mohammed, on Thursday, said Radda expressed outrage at the targeting of a healthcare facility where patients, including injured individuals, sought critical medical attention.

“This assault on healthcare workers and patients shows how low and cruel these bandits are,” Mr Radda said.

The governor acknowledged recent successes in combating banditry in the state and assured that the fight would be sustained.

He stressed, “Though we have made noticeable progress in reducing these attacks, this incident reminds us that our mission is not complete.

“We are implementing additional security measures, including enhanced personnel presence at healthcare facilities throughout Katsina State.

The governor vowed that his government would not allow criminals to impede access to medical care or endanger healthcare workers. He warned bandits and their collaborators to stay away from the state, stressing that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

“Anyone found aiding these criminals or participating in such attacks will face the full force of the law. There will be no haven for those who threaten our healthcare system,” the statement quoted Mr Radda as saying.

The governor assured the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association and affected hospital staff of his commitment to their safety.

“We are restrategising our security approach to ensure our medical professionals can perform their vital duties without fear.

“The safety of our healthcare workers and residents remains our paramount concern,” he added.

