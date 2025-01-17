For his innovative teaching method of translating complex mathematical problems into local language, a Nigerian teacher, Kayode Adewale, has emerged as one of the 50 finalists in the 2025 annual Global Teacher Prize.

The Prize, organised by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), celebrates exceptional teachers making transformative impacts in education and their communities.

The prize is widely regarded as the “Nobel Prize of Teaching”.

In a statement announcing the 50 finalists, the Chairperson of the Varkey Foundation, Sunny Varkey, said the list represents educators from across the world who champion inclusivity, child rights, and innovative teaching methods.

Mr Varkey said the Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight education’s critical role in addressing the world’s major challenges – from combating climate change to reducing inequality and navigating technological change.

“Through creativity and the integration of technology, they nurture students’ talents, build confidence, and foster meaningful change in society,” he said.

“I congratulate all top 50 finalists who are joining a global community of educators leading the way to build a better future.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Commending the finalists, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini emphasised the importance of investing in educators.

Ms Giannini said in a time of global teacher shortages, challenging conditions, and technological advances, recognising and investing in teachers is essential to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable future.

“Teachers matter as they shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies,” she said.

About Mr Adewale

Mr Adewale is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educator at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, Ogun State.

He is known for his innovative teaching methods and dedication to bridging socio-economic gaps in education, including integrating local languages like Yoruba and Hausa into his lessons to simplify complex mathematical concepts.

Kayode Adewale, a Nigerian teacher, emerges as a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize 2025 (Credit: Global Teacher Prize)

Addressing the challenges of students lacking access to quality educational resources, Mr Adewale transformed his students’ relationship with smartphones, encouraging their use for academic purposes.

“By introducing platforms like the Technology-Assisted Management Solution (TAIMS) and educational apps like Inquiry Learning Space (ILS) and PhET simulation, he has cultivated digital literacy and enhanced performance in national and regional exams,” the statement reads.

“He created opportunities for collaborative virtual study groups and hands-on problem-solving, enhancing students’ performance in national and regional exams while cultivating digital skills critical for 21st-century success.”

Through his Transformation1090 Initiative, he has trained over 30,000 teachers, equipping them with tools to integrate technology into their teaching practices.

“As the founder of the Ogun517GoToSpace programme, he has inspired students and educators to explore space science, collaborating with global professionals, including NASA experts, to foster interest in STEM careers,” the statement reads further.

Mr Adewale was named the 2nd Runner-Up for Best Teacher in Nigeria.

Other winners

According to the statement posted on its website, other winners include; Ali Mokgalaka, Andreja Pavlović, Ángel Luis González Serrano, Ann Marie Vanneste, Brett Dascombe, Carla Neely, Celine Haller, Danilo Kovač, Dominic Orina, Erick Hueck, Faith Senyo, Gayatri Narasimhan, Giuseppe Fiamingo, Hans Diaz, Helder Guastti da Silva, Ile Mihajlovski, Ioanna Zafeiriou, Jesus Castañeda Rivera, Jorge Patric Peña Guevara, Junmerth Jorta and Karina Sarro.

Others are; Kayode Adewale, Lesia Pavliuk, Lucas Schildknecht, Lucas Daniel Vogel Luciana Ortega, Mahamba Sebastian Ihonde, Mairi Godley, Mansour Al Mansour, Marek Grzywna, Marilyn Pryle, Mayteé Guadalupe González Reyna, Melecio Tito Mamani, Mohamed Al Hashoum, Mohammad Imran Khan Mewati, Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti, Muhammad Nazmi, Muhammad Akbar Rafsanzani, Ramón Majé Floriano, Rosie Connelly, Rumeysa Çevlik, Sequoyah Wharton, Shinya Sanzen, Stella Gyimaah Larbi, Subash Chandar K, Tiffany Pace, Tionge Mtambo, Zainab Saeed Salman, Zakiah Al-Lahyani and Zamir Montero.

About the Global Teacher Prize

The Global Teacher Prize is an international award celebrating exceptional teachers making outstanding contributions to the profession. It was established in 2014 by the Varkey Foundation and is presented annually in partnership with UNESCO. The award aims to highlight the critical role of teachers in shaping the future and solving some of the world’s greatest challenges through education.

The Prize, now in its 11th edition, offers a $1 million reward to the overall winner and aims to highlight the value of educators worldwide in shaping equitable and sustainable societies.

The organisers noted that more details on the finalists and their contributions to education are expected to follow as they compete for the coveted prize.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

