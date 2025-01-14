The organisers of Africa Revenue Summit have now perfected a detailed plan to help 300 businesses achieve very substantial growth in 2025.

Speaking at a Press Conference in their Alausa Office on Friday, the CEO of SalesRuby and Convener of Africa Revenue Summit explained the reasons why such a programme is needed at this time.

According to Mr Jembola, many businesses struggled in 2024 realizing less than their full potential for the year. In particular, many businesses have suffered stunted growth for two to three years in a row. The intention of the Africa Revenue Summit is to help participating organisations achieve a four hundred percent growth in the year 2025.

The conference which is to be attended by over three hundred Chief Executive Officers, Executive Directors and very senior executives is scheduled to hold for two days at the MUSON Centre, Marina Lagos.

The theme of the conference is WINNING ACROSS BORDERS

According to Mr Jembola, the activities leading to the two days of experiential learning have been intentionally designed to create valuable networking and connection, deliver very actionable insights, and enable impressive growth of the participating businesses. Leading to the two days of learning the following sessions are expected:

• Growth strategy sessions to enable participating countries design very optimized approach to pursuing real growth in 2025

• The design of a detailed execution agenda to enable fast-paced growth among participating businesses

• Pre-conference networking events (virtual and physical) that are designed to forge post-conference connections

• Positioning of the businesses of participating CEOs in the learners’ community for more visibility

• After the conference the organizers have committed to supporting CEOs in execution while holding them accountable to ensure the dutiful execution of the strategies already created

The speakers at the Africa Revenue Summit have also been thoughtfully chosen. Starting with the lead faculty of SalesRuby and Host of Africa Revenue Summit Mr Bunmi Jembola and the Keynote speaker Mr John Obaro, all the speakers are people who have a proven track record of leading exceptional business growth.

To join other CEOs as a participant at this year’s Africa Revenue Summit you can register your details here https://afres.africa/

