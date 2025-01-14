The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), initially scheduled to kickoff 1 February to August 2025.

The tournament, to be hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, has been delayed to allow more time for the completion of infrastructure and facilities.

CAF’s Technical and Infrastructure experts, some of whom have been stationed in the host nations, advised that more time is required to bring the infrastructure to the necessary standards.

Significant progress has already been made in the construction and upgrading of stadiums, training grounds, hotels, hospitals, and other facilities, but additional time will ensure readiness for a successful tournament.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe commended the efforts of the host nations’ leaders. “I would like to express my deep gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for their leadership, commitment, and the good progress made. I am confident that the infrastructure will meet CAF standards to host a very successful tournament in August 2025,” he told Cafonline.

Tournament draw

Despite the latest development, the draw for the tournament will go on as planned in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, 15 January at 8:00 p.m. local time.

The specific commencement date in August 2025 will be announced later by CAF.

Preparation derailed

Before now, Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team have been intensifying preparations for the CHAN tournament in Ikenne Ogun State.

Barely 24 hours after his official unveiling in Abuja, head coach Eric Chelle arrived at the team’s camp in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

Chelle was accompanied by his agent, Sidibe Abraham Brehima, and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen.

According to NFF Director of Communication Ademola Olajire, the trio flew to Lagos via ValueJet Airline before proceeding to the Remo Stars Sports Institute.

Despite his role as head coach, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau clarified that Chelle would serve in a supervisory capacity, while Daniel Ogunmodede, Fidelis Ilechukwu, and Olatunji Baruwa, who qualified the team for the tournament, would remain in charge of preparations and participation.

Strong incentive

Though the postponement is a setback, CAF’s $3.5 million (N5.4 billion) prize announcement for the tournament winner remains a strong motivation for participating teams.

The home-based Super Eagles will compete alongside 18 other nations, including co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, as well as Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, and others.

The draw ceremony for the final tournament is set to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, on Wednesday evening.

Nigeria’s Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, is already on-site. CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, will oversee the draw, assisted by football legends Hassan Wasswa (Uganda), Mrisho Ngasa (Tanzania), and McDonald Mariga (Kenya).

