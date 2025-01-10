Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has assured the Ministry of Livestock Development that the state has available spaces and is ready for ranching.
On Thursday, the governor visited the headquarters of the Livestock Ministry on a courtesy visit to the Minister, Idi Mukhtar Maiha.
A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Zamfara, being an agrarian state, plays a significant role in the mandate of the Ministry of Livestock Development.
The statement added that the ministry was created in July 2024 to reform Nigeria’s livestock industry, create a safe environment, encourage local and foreign investment, and enhance food security.
During the visit, Governor Lawal expressed his administration’s willingness to collaborate with the ministry in exploring Zamfara State’s full potential.
“We are here today to congratulate you on the establishment of this new ministry, which I believe is timely. Additionally, we aim to foster a strong collaboration between our state and the ministry.
“In Zamfara, several earth dams across the state need rehabilitation to provide for animals, and there may also be opportunities to accommodate any expanded initiatives.
“We invite the Honorable Minister and his team to visit Zamfara to assess the situation on the ground.”
While responding, the honorable minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, thanked Governor Lawal for visiting the ministry.
“Since the ministry was established, we have not received a visit from an executive governor who feels the need to hear what we have to offer.
“I want to assure you that we are prepared to collaborate with you to transform and address your concerns in the livestock sector in Zamfara.
“The livestock sector has long operated informally. We will modernise this sector through various strategic programs.
“Your Excellency, Zamfara State will be the pilot state to showcase the agenda of the new ministry. With this collaboration, we will turn the Gidan jaji in Zamfara into a mini agricultural hub,” he said.
