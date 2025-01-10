Former Secretary to the Kano State Government, Abdullahi Baffa, has vowed to expose alleged wrongdoings by Governor Abba Yusuf and his political mentor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor removed Mr Baffa from his position last week in a cabinet reshuffle. On Thursday, Mr Baffa said he had incriminating documents, voice recordings, and videos and would release them “at the right time.”

Speaking to his supporters after returning from Saudi Arabia, Mr Baffa described the governor and Mr Kwankwaso as deceivers.

“I’m happy that I have finished my assignment in peace. As you know, this is not the best time to talk, but at the appropriate time, we will expose them so that people will understand the kind of people they are.

“God crossed our path with people that are not trustworthy; the time will come that we will bring things out for people to hear and understand who they are. They are not to be trusted; they don’t know anything but deceit and betrayal. They don’t know anything except treachery and betrayal. They are not people to be trusted.

“I thank the people of Bichi, you will hear from us in a short while because what we want is to help people.”

Mr Bichi said he had compiled all the evidence in various forms, including written documents, audio, and video recordings. “We have documented everything from written to audio and video evidence.”

The Governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Waiya, and Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Saifullahi Hassan, did not respond to phone calls to comment on the development when contacted by this newspaper.

