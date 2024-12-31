In the spirit of Christmas, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Nigeria’s iconic Indomie Noodles, once again embraced the season of giving by spreading joy and warmth to orphanages and elderly homes across the country. Staying true to its long-standing tradition of supporting vulnerable communities, the company made generous donations of Indomie Noodles to those in need, ensuring that the holiday season was a little brighter for the less fortunate.

The festive donations were delivered to several institutions, including the Red Cross Motherless Babies’ Home in Makoko, Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Centre in Akoka, Heritage Homes in Anthony, Little Saints Orphanage in Palmgrove Estate, and Regina Mundi Home for the Elderly in Mushin.

These organisations play a vital role in caring for children without families and elderly individuals in need of support, and Dufil Prima Foods’ donation brought much-needed comfort and cheer to both residents and caregivers.

Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communication and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, expressed the company’s strong commitment to giving back: “For over ten years, we’ve made it a tradition to share the Christmas spirit with those who need it most. It’s not just about giving out products, but about creating a positive impact and ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, experiences the joy of the season. At Indomie, we truly believe in making a difference through our actions, and we are grateful to continue this important part of our CSR activities.”

The visits were met with immense gratitude, as the children at the orphanages and the elderly in the care homes expressed their heartfelt thanks. For many, receiving a warm, nourishing meal of Indomie Noodles was a symbol of the love and care they’ve received throughout the year from the brand. Caregivers echoed these sentiments, noting how the consistent support of Indomie Noodles has always brought smiles and joy to the residents.

Esther Nnamdi from Little Saint Orphanage warmly expressed her gratitude by saying, “We want to say a very big thank you from me to Indomie Noodles for your love towards our children. May God continue to bless you and may the company continue to grow from glory to glory and strength to strength”.

Mrs Odunatayo Tola, the Supervisor at the Regina Mundi Home of the Elderly, warmly acknowledged the brand’s steadfast support for the home for the elderly, spanning multiple years. She shared that Indomie Noodles’ consistent annual donations have made a lasting impression on the residents, with some even recalling the name of Temitope Ashiwaju, the Group Corporate and Events Manager, who has become a familiar and welcome presence.

Indomie Noodles has long been known as a trusted brand in Nigerian homes, and through initiatives like these, Dufil Prima Foods continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. The company’s efforts reflect its core values of compassion and responsibility, as it works to build a stronger, more caring community.

This Christmas, Dufil Prima Foods has once again shown that the true spirit of the season lies in giving, and through these joyous donations, the company has helped make the holiday season brighter for those who often go unnoticed. By sharing the gift of food, love, and kindness, Indomie Noodles continues to create lasting memories and spread happiness, one meal at a time.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

