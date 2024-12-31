As 2024 comes to a wrap, Nigerian music and musicians have proven that they are not slowing down anytime soon.

In 2024, the likes of Wizkid, Tems, Rema, and Yemi Alade not only showcased the vibrancy of Naija music but also its global influence.

They proved that Nigerian music, especially Afrobeats, is a passing trend and a powerful movement that will continue to grow and resonate with audiences worldwide.

Still in the Euphoria of enjoying the great music 2024 has offered, from “Morayo” to “Out in the Wild” to “Heis,” Nigerian artistes like Davido, BurnaBoy, and Omaha Lay are bracing to hit us with albums that will stir up the flames come 2025.

Expectations are high, as singles from these albums are already making the rounds. [Davido’s ‘5ive’ is set to drop in March, BurnaBoy’s ‘No Sign Of Weakness’ in June, and Omaha Lay’s ‘Clarity Of Mind’ in September].

Check out the most anticipated albums of 2025 below.

Davido – “5ive”

From his forthcoming album “5ive”, Davido has released “Awake” featuring YG Marley and “Funds” featuring Odumodu Blvck and Chike. These songs are already making waves, thus igniting expectations of what the album will offer.

In addressing his forthcoming album, what to expect, Davido said, “This one is straight from the heart – my story, my truth, my growth. This one’s for the dreamers, the go-getters, and everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again.”

Burnaboy – No Sign Of Weakness”

“No Sign of Weakness” is one of the most anticipated albums of 2025.

To give us a taste of what will be, the Grammy winner dropped a track from the yet-to-be-released album “Bundle by Bundle,” which has turned out to be proof that he will be dropping yet another masterpiece next year, 2025.

BurnaBoy also shared his thoughts on ‘No Sign of Weakness ‘, saying, ‘‘This album reflects my journey, struggles, and triumphs. I hope it resonates with my fans as much as it does with me.’’

Omah Lay – “Clarity Of Mind”

In 2023, the AfroBeat sensation who came to the limelight with his soft, eased, stressless style in 2020 during the COVID era complained of being depressed. His proposed 2025 album, “Clarity Of Mind,” suggests that he’s in a better place.

His hit single already serves as a glimpse into the evolution of his sound as it blends AfroBeats, R&B, and soul.

Qing Madi – “I Am The Blueprint’

Qing Madi is a music sensation and probably the most celebrated TIKTOK celebrity in Nigeria. She has proven that she can do more than just TIKTOKing.

With her hit singles “American Love” and “Ole,” she delivers a fresh sound that blends AfroBeats, Pop, and Soul. This has grown her followership, and the anticipation for her debut album, “I Am The Blueprint,” stirs anticipation.

Lojay

Lojay has enjoyed the impact of his singles “Monalisa” and his collaboration with Davido and Chris Brown on “Sensational”. The world waits in anticipation of what he brings as the excitement for his debut album lurks around 2025.

