The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has taken its ongoing stakeholders’ sensitisation programme to Taraba State, where drivers and park operators showed significant interest in usage of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The exercise is part of NNPCL’s efforts to increase awareness and core understanding of the oil and gas industry’s role in national development while enlightening stakeholders on efficient use of petroleum products.

Tagged ‘NNPC & You’, the sensitisation campaign got to a flying start at the popular Taraba State Transport Company (TSTC), Park in Jalingo with commercial vehicle drivers and park operators commending the NNPCL for the introduction of CNG as a viable alternative to petrol.

TSTC Park Manager, Abdullahi Musa, while commending the company for the CNG initiative however appealed that the product be made available to motorists in the state and called on NNPCL to extend hours of operation of Its retail outlets to improve service delivery and eliminate likely queues.

At the Jalingo main motor park, Danjuma Hayatu, called on NNPCL to enforce existing regulations which prohibits the sale of petrol in kegs and jerry cans noting that though “nobody can buy fuel in cans inside NNPC retail stations yet we find people hawking fuel on the streets of Jalingo”.

At the Pullo Motor Park, Ali Salandy Wukari echoed the CNG request and appealed to the NNPCL to work out a hire purchase arrangement that would enable drivers and vehicle operators have access to the CNG powered vehicles under a pocket friendly approach.

The NNPCL team later visited two more major parks in Taraba namely; The People Choice and NARTO Park where stakeholders’ harped on the need for NNPCL to sustain the sensitisation exercise by making the programme a periodic event and not a one-off activity.

Remarkably, the interest shown by drivers and park operators in CNG is a significant development, as CNG is adjudged a cleaner and more environmentally friendly fuel option.

The sensitisation exercise, which was attended by drivers, commuters, and other stakeholders in the community, featured presentations on the safe and efficient use of petroleum products, as well as the importance of adhering to safety protocols at retail stations.

Just like the earlier exercise in Maiduguri, Borno state, some lucky stakeholders went home with gift items and freebies following raffle draws at various motor parks.

