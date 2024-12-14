Two civil society organisations- Youth Rights Campaign (YRC) and the Lagos State chapter of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria have called for the release of a nurse, Olamide Thomas, who was allegedly arrested by the operatives of Lagos State Police Command on Friday.

According to the organisations, Ms Thomas was arrested by the police for her open criticism of the police and the bad governnance at the local, state, and federal levels of government in Nigeria.

The call is contained in separate statements issued by the organisations in Lagos on Friday, and copies made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

The YRC National Secretary, Francis Nwapa, signed the statement by his organisation while Hassan Soweto signed on behalf of the organising committee of the state’s chapter of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria.

Background

According to the groups, Ms Thomas was arrested on Friday following continuous harassment by the police.

The group specifically accused a spokesperson of the police of being responsible for her arrest over critical posts she made on social media about the enforcement agency’s high-handedness.

The statement reads in part: “For several months now, Nurse Abiodun Thomas has been a target of the Nigeria Police especially the force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi for her persistent criticism of police brutality and high-handedness.

“Nurse Thomas was among protesters who were targeted, brutalised and assaulted by the Nigeria Police during the 4th commemoration of the Lekki Toll Gate massacre on October 20th, 2024. Since then she has continued to condemn the police for their orchestrated clampdown on unarmed protesters.”

The group berated the spokesperson for resorting to intimidation and arresting her family members and friends to fish her out.

Mr Nwapa claimed that on Thursday, Ms Thomas’ uncle was arrested, “blindfolded” and driven to the Lagos State Police command. “This morning Nurse Abiodun Thomas was arrested and taken to the Lagos State Police command.”

“YRC condemns in strong terms the use of state resources to settle personal vendetta or repress dissent by the police. The Nigeria Police must immediately end this impunity and release Nurse Abiodun Thomas unconditionally now!”

Police decline comment

The police authorities have, however, declined to comment on the matter for reasons yet to be disclosed.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke to the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday morning, but he said he was not interested in discussing the matter.

In a telephone interview, Mr Hundeyin said: “I am not speaking about that matter. Please, feel free to write in your paper that I am not speaking about it. Thank you.”

