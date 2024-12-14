Get ready for a weekend of high-stakes football action! The Manchester Derby takes centre stage as a pressured Pep Guardiola faces Ruben Amorim in his first taste of this intense rivalry. Meanwhile, Kano Pillars aim for another significant victory after their triumph over Rangers in Enugu.

Shooting Stars vs. Kano Pillars @ Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan

On December 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Kano Pillars are gearing up for a challenging away game against Shooting Stars in Ibadan this Saturday. While they secured a hard-fought victory against rivals Katsina United last weekend, they face a Shooting Stars team that has been dominant at home this season.

Historically, Kano Pillars have struggled against Shooting Stars in Ibadan, having never secured a win. However, they have been strong on the road this season, earning a spot in the top three for away points. This match marks their first foray into Southwestern Nigeria this season, and they’ll aim to make a statement.

Under Coach Gbenga Ogunbote, Shooting Stars have been impressive at home, boasting six wins and two draws. They’ll be looking to continue their winning streak after a recent away victory over Sunshine Stars. This clash promises an exciting showdown between two in-form teams.

Will it be another famous away win for Pillars?

Current Form: Shooting Stars [W-W-L-W-L]; Kano Pillars [W-L-D-D-W]

Head-to-head

08/04/24 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 2 Shooting Stars

19/11/23 NPF Shooting Stars 1 – 0 Kano Pillars

17/07/22 NPF Kano Pillars 2 – 1 Shooting Stars

13/03/22 NPF Shooting Stars 1 – 0 Kano Pillars

07/06/17 NPF Shooting Stars 0 – 0 Kano Pillars

Prediction: Shooting Stars 1-3 Kano Pillars

Man. City vs. Man. United @Etihad Stadium, Manchester

On 15 December at 5:30 p.m.

The Manchester Derby is approaching, but the usual roles seem reversed. While Manchester United have seen a revolving door of managers since 2016, with Ruben Amorim their latest appointment, it’s Pep Guardiola and Manchester City who are under immense pressure.

Amorim’s United showed fighting spirit in midweek, while City suffered another defeat, this time to Juventus. Adding to the tension, Amorim’s last encounter with Guardiola ended in a 4-1 victory for his Sporting Lisbon side.

Guardiola, who has never been sacked in his managerial career, is now facing scrutiny and speculation about his future at City. Injuries have plagued his squad, with key defenders unavailable and Rico Lewis suspended. Despite Mateo Kovacic’s return, Guardiola faces the challenge of turning things around. This unusual pressure on City and Guardiola makes this Manchester Derby particularly interesting.

Can City snap their abysmal form against their neighbours?

Current Form: Man. City [L-D-W-L-D]; Man. United [W-L-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

10/08/24 COS Man. City 1 – 1 Man. United

25/05/24 FAC Man. City 1 – 2 Man. United

03/03/24 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Man. United

29/10/23 PRL Man. United 0 – 3 Man. City

03/06/23 FAC Man. City 2 – 1 Man. United

Prediction: Man. City 2-1 Man. United

RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt @Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

On December 15 at 7:30 p.m.

RB Leipzig are in a slump, and a string of poor results is putting pressure on manager Marco Rose. They face a tough challenge against Eintracht Frankfurt, who, despite a recent dip in form, sit comfortably in second place in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig have historically dominated Frankfurt at home, and a recent 3-0 DFP Cup victory against them will provide a confidence boost. However, Frankfurt have been on a good run in the league and will aim to solidify their position with a win.

This match is a crucial test for both teams. Leipzig need a win to climb back up the table and ease the pressure on Rose. Meanwhile, Frankfurt will look to make a statement and prove their title credentials. This clash promises to be a captivating encounter with significant implications for both sides.

Can Leipzig halt Frankfurt’s momentum, or will Frankfurt’s ambition prevail?

Current Form: RB Leipzig [L-D-W-L-D]; Eintracht Frankfurt [L-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

04/12/24 DFP RB Leipzig 3 – 0 Eintracht Frankfurt

18/05/24 BUN Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – 2 RB Leipzig

13/01/24 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 1 Eintracht Frankfurt

03/06/23 DFP RB Leipzig 2 – 0 Eintracht Frankfurt

25/02/23 BUN RB Leipzig 2 – 1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Lazio vs. Inter Milan @Stadio Olimpico, Rome

On 16 December at 16:45 p.m.

Two of Italy’s best teams will meet in Rome on Monday. Lazio have lost once in their last ten matches in all competitions and defeated Napoli last weekend to move level on points with Monday’s visitors, Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.

Before the 1-0 loss to Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday, Inter had gone unbeaten for 13 matches in all competitions. Lazio’s top goal scorer, Valentín Castellanos, is suspended, while Inter have Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard ruled out because of injuries.

Can Inter stop Lazio’s momentum?

Current Form: Lazio [W-W-L-D-W]; Inter Milan [L-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

19/05/24 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 Lazio

19/01/24 SUC Inter Milan 3 – 0 Lazio

17/12/23 SEA Lazio 0 – 2 Inter Milan

30/04/23 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 1 Lazio

26/08/22 SEA Lazio 3 – 1 Inter Milan

Prediction: Lazio 1-3 Inter Milan

