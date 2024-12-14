Get ready for a weekend of high-stakes football action! The Manchester Derby takes centre stage as a pressured Pep Guardiola faces Ruben Amorim in his first taste of this intense rivalry. Meanwhile, Kano Pillars aim for another significant victory after their triumph over Rangers in Enugu.
Shooting Stars vs. Kano Pillars @ Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan
On December 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Kano Pillars are gearing up for a challenging away game against Shooting Stars in Ibadan this Saturday. While they secured a hard-fought victory against rivals Katsina United last weekend, they face a Shooting Stars team that has been dominant at home this season.
Historically, Kano Pillars have struggled against Shooting Stars in Ibadan, having never secured a win. However, they have been strong on the road this season, earning a spot in the top three for away points. This match marks their first foray into Southwestern Nigeria this season, and they’ll aim to make a statement.
Under Coach Gbenga Ogunbote, Shooting Stars have been impressive at home, boasting six wins and two draws. They’ll be looking to continue their winning streak after a recent away victory over Sunshine Stars. This clash promises an exciting showdown between two in-form teams.
Will it be another famous away win for Pillars?
Current Form: Shooting Stars [W-W-L-W-L]; Kano Pillars [W-L-D-D-W]
Head-to-head
08/04/24 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 2 Shooting Stars
19/11/23 NPF Shooting Stars 1 – 0 Kano Pillars
17/07/22 NPF Kano Pillars 2 – 1 Shooting Stars
13/03/22 NPF Shooting Stars 1 – 0 Kano Pillars
07/06/17 NPF Shooting Stars 0 – 0 Kano Pillars
Prediction: Shooting Stars 1-3 Kano Pillars
Man. City vs. Man. United @Etihad Stadium, Manchester
On 15 December at 5:30 p.m.
The Manchester Derby is approaching, but the usual roles seem reversed. While Manchester United have seen a revolving door of managers since 2016, with Ruben Amorim their latest appointment, it’s Pep Guardiola and Manchester City who are under immense pressure.
Amorim’s United showed fighting spirit in midweek, while City suffered another defeat, this time to Juventus. Adding to the tension, Amorim’s last encounter with Guardiola ended in a 4-1 victory for his Sporting Lisbon side.
Guardiola, who has never been sacked in his managerial career, is now facing scrutiny and speculation about his future at City. Injuries have plagued his squad, with key defenders unavailable and Rico Lewis suspended. Despite Mateo Kovacic’s return, Guardiola faces the challenge of turning things around. This unusual pressure on City and Guardiola makes this Manchester Derby particularly interesting.
Can City snap their abysmal form against their neighbours?
Current Form: Man. City [L-D-W-L-D]; Man. United [W-L-L-W-W]
Head-to-head
10/08/24 COS Man. City 1 – 1 Man. United
25/05/24 FAC Man. City 1 – 2 Man. United
03/03/24 PRL Man. City 3 – 1 Man. United
29/10/23 PRL Man. United 0 – 3 Man. City
03/06/23 FAC Man. City 2 – 1 Man. United
Prediction: Man. City 2-1 Man. United
RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt @Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
On December 15 at 7:30 p.m.
RB Leipzig are in a slump, and a string of poor results is putting pressure on manager Marco Rose. They face a tough challenge against Eintracht Frankfurt, who, despite a recent dip in form, sit comfortably in second place in the Bundesliga.
Leipzig have historically dominated Frankfurt at home, and a recent 3-0 DFP Cup victory against them will provide a confidence boost. However, Frankfurt have been on a good run in the league and will aim to solidify their position with a win.
This match is a crucial test for both teams. Leipzig need a win to climb back up the table and ease the pressure on Rose. Meanwhile, Frankfurt will look to make a statement and prove their title credentials. This clash promises to be a captivating encounter with significant implications for both sides.
Can Leipzig halt Frankfurt’s momentum, or will Frankfurt’s ambition prevail?
Current Form: RB Leipzig [L-D-W-L-D]; Eintracht Frankfurt [L-L-W-W]
Head-to-head
04/12/24 DFP RB Leipzig 3 – 0 Eintracht Frankfurt
18/05/24 BUN Eintracht Frankfurt 2 – 2 RB Leipzig
13/01/24 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 1 Eintracht Frankfurt
03/06/23 DFP RB Leipzig 2 – 0 Eintracht Frankfurt
25/02/23 BUN RB Leipzig 2 – 1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
Lazio vs. Inter Milan @Stadio Olimpico, Rome
On 16 December at 16:45 p.m.
Two of Italy’s best teams will meet in Rome on Monday. Lazio have lost once in their last ten matches in all competitions and defeated Napoli last weekend to move level on points with Monday’s visitors, Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.
Before the 1-0 loss to Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday, Inter had gone unbeaten for 13 matches in all competitions. Lazio’s top goal scorer, Valentín Castellanos, is suspended, while Inter have Francesco Acerbi and Benjamin Pavard ruled out because of injuries.
Can Inter stop Lazio’s momentum?
Current Form: Lazio [W-W-L-D-W]; Inter Milan [L-W-W-W-D]
Head-to-head
19/05/24 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 Lazio
19/01/24 SUC Inter Milan 3 – 0 Lazio
17/12/23 SEA Lazio 0 – 2 Inter Milan
30/04/23 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 1 Lazio
26/08/22 SEA Lazio 3 – 1 Inter Milan
Prediction: Lazio 1-3 Inter Milan
