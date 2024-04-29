Join us for our next zoominar Good morning BSN!

Notice! The Good morning BSN now has a new zoom link that is more secure and guarantees seamless educative and informative sessions.

To join the subsequent Good morning BSN sessions:

1. Register with the new zoom link below

2. A personalised link to join the zoominar every Tuesday will be sent to your email

3. ⁠Use the personalised link in your email to join every session

4. ⁠Do not share your personalised link with anyone

YOU ARE REGISTERING ONLY ONCE!

The next Good morning BSN will be held tomorrow Tuesday, 30th April 2024.

Topic: Cross-cultural Servant Leadership

Time: 8:30am – 9:08am (WAT) (Zoom room will be open by 8:20 a.m.)

Zoom link: https://bit.ly/goodmorningbsn

Presenter: Marcel Heijnen, Dept Branch Manager THK Europe B.V

https://www.linkedin.com/in/heijnenmarcel/

Reflector: Humphrey Martina, Work Planner/ technical draftsman at PerdonInterieurbouw

https://www.linkedin.com/in/humphrey-martina-4819bb12/

Moderator: Okey Okere, Founder BSN Impact Centre for Great Leadership

https://www.linkedin.com/in/okey-okere/

See you on Tuesday!

The zoominar is a brief session of fewer than 45 minutes, CEST time (The Netherlands and South Africa)

Timetable globally:

08:30 – 09:08 am – Nigeria

08:30 – 9:08 am – The Netherlands

8:30 – 9:08 am – South Africa

11:30 – 12:08 pm – Dubai

15:30 – 16:08 pm – Hong Kong

