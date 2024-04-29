Join us for our next zoominar Good morning BSN!
To join the subsequent Good morning BSN sessions:
1. Register with the new zoom link below
2. A personalised link to join the zoominar every Tuesday will be sent to your email
3. Use the personalised link in your email to join every session
4. Do not share your personalised link with anyone
YOU ARE REGISTERING ONLY ONCE!
|
The next Good morning BSN will be held tomorrow Tuesday, 30th April 2024.
Topic: Cross-cultural Servant Leadership
Time: 8:30am – 9:08am (WAT) (Zoom room will be open by 8:20 a.m.)
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/goodmorningbsn
Presenter: Marcel Heijnen, Dept Branch Manager THK Europe B.V
https://www.linkedin.com/in/heijnenmarcel/
Reflector: Humphrey Martina, Work Planner/ technical draftsman at PerdonInterieurbouw
https://www.linkedin.com/in/humphrey-martina-4819bb12/
Moderator: Okey Okere, Founder BSN Impact Centre for Great Leadership
https://www.linkedin.com/in/okey-okere/
See you on Tuesday!
The zoominar is a brief session of fewer than 45 minutes, CEST time (The Netherlands and South Africa)
Timetable globally:
08:30 – 09:08 am – Nigeria
08:30 – 9:08 am – The Netherlands
8:30 – 9:08 am – South Africa
11:30 – 12:08 pm – Dubai
15:30 – 16:08 pm – Hong Kong
Business School Netherlands-Nigeria
8, Adekunle Fajuyi Way,
Lagos, Nigeria.
+234 806 721 1068
www.bsnmba.org
