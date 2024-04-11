Sandrah Tubobereni, the visionary force behind the globally renowned luxury fashion brand TUBO, successfully launched the second edition of Impact Day on 7th April, 2024, at the prestigious Civic Centre in Lagos.

Sandrah Tubobereni

With an astounding 1000 applicants flooding in within just eight hours of its official announcement three weeks prior, and doubling the attendance of its maiden edition, Impact Day 2024 carefully selected 400 female entrepreneurs across different industries in Nigeria to participate in this exclusive and transformative event.

Impact Day with Tubo immersed its attendees in a day-long experience filled with impactful sessions tailored to empower entrepreneurs not only in the fashion and creative industry but also in various other sectors on essential topics such as intellectual property, creativity, mindset reengineering, business structure and lessons from the TUBO journey.

The highlight of Impact Day was the dynamic panel discussion which featured prominent industry experts such as Abasiekenne Ukanireh, Founder of Eki Kere; Alma Karibo, Legal, Compliance, and Data Privacy Professional; and Edidiong Umokaso, Senior Associate at Maverick and Sceptre. These esteemed panellists shared practical wisdom and inspired a collective shift in mindset among all participants.

Abasiekenne delved into her remarkable journey of transforming into Ekikere and gave insights into how she seized opportunities during the Covid era to address challenges within the fashion industry which led her to become a highly sought-after brand. Alma provided invaluable legal guidance, emphasising the importance of trademarks and copyrights in protecting creative works, while Edidiong shed light on the intricacies of intellectual property law in Nigeria.

After the panelist session, Sandrah Tubobereni was treated to a warm surprise as Mr Bankole Williams, CEO of Live Your Dreams Africa and Peak Performance coach graced the event to deliver an engaging session on how participants can successfully break away from old patterns and rebrand themselves to become much sought-after brands.

Tubo’s session titled ‘Her Journey So Far’ inspired participants as she walked through the journey of becoming TUBO and the lessons she learned along the way. Sharing both learning points and mistakes made along the way, the participants were glued to their seats as they jotted down practical success tips useful for their respective journeys.

The sessions were full of questions and answers across the various sessions, as participants sought to express their concerns regarding their business growth and development.

The second edition of Impact Day, hosted by Sandrah Tubobereni, was a resounding success, exceeding expectations. Its success would not have been possible without the support and active participation of all attendees. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who made Impact Day a memorable and transformative experience,” the organisers stated.

