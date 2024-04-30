Why choose BSN MBA?

The habit of making the right decision comes from learning through practicality. Action Learning ensures you learn from actively asking questions.

Master the art of making well-informed decisions with Action Learning and build capacity through the process of Action Learning.

Don’t settle for the status quo. It’s time to rise above the economic and business challenges. Take control of your future with a BSN MBA. We’re here to empower you.

NEXT MBA SET STARTS: 29th June, 2024

Deadline for Application for the Next Batch: 31st May 2024.

Click the link below; our student enrolment officer will contact you to address your enquiries.

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

www.bsnmba.org

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

