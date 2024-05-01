Following the investment drive tour in the United States (US) by the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, the state government has forged a significant partnership with two global agricultural leaders, John Deere and Tata International, aimed at transforming agriculture in the state.

The initiative, spearheaded by Governor Namadi, took place during a strategic engagement held in Washington DC between the Jigawa State’s team of experts and the leadership representatives of John Deere and Tata International.

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, the spokesperson to the governor explained in a statement on Wednesday that the discussions focused on propelling farm mechanisation, fostering youth involvement in agriculture, and uplifting the livelihoods of farmers across the state.

A key outcome of this collaboration is the initiation of a pilot project that includes the procurement of 300 John Deere tractors, slated for delivery to Jigawa State in the near future. This significant investment is poised to revolutionise agricultural practices by bolstering efficiency and productivity among smallholder farmers.

The programme is designed to equip more than 1,200 youths with essential skills in lease and hire business management, heavy-duty equipment operations, and technical maintenance. The central objective is advancing youth participation in agriculture, which holds the key to long-term prosperity and food security in the state.

Through this initiative, Mr Namadi’s administration seeks to create a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurship and innovation within the agricultural sector, as encapsulated in his 12-point agenda for the development of the state.

Speaking about this transformative venture, the governor emphasised the importance of embracing modern technology and engaging the younger generation to secure a vibrant future for agriculture in the state. He reiterated his administration’s dedication to supporting farmers, particularly the youth, by providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in this vital sector.

By collaborating with John Deere, a global leader renowned for its cutting-edge agricultural solutions, and its esteemed dealer, Tata International, Jigawa State is poised to embark on a sustainable agricultural revolution that promises to uplift communities and drive inclusive growth across rural landscapes.

