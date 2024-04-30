The US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Centre has announced Flutterwave as the new Vice-Chair of the US-Africa Business Centre board of directors, represented by the company’s Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola. This announcement was made in the US-Nigeria Executive Dialogue in New York City with the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, accompanied by the commendation of USAfBC Board Chair company, PepsiCo.

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). It has processed over 630million transactions in excess of USD $31billion and serves more than 1.5million businesses, including customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, Piggyvest, and others.

The company was founded by Mr Agboola, who is the CEO. A serial entrepreneur, Mr Agboola, who is popularly known as GB, has over 18 years of experience in building scalable financial technology solutions, with two exits under his belt. In October 2022, he was conferred with the Nigerian national honour as Officer of the Order of the Niger by President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Agboola is a recent graduate of the illustrious Advanced Management Programme of the Columbia Business School.

“Flutterwave is at the forefront of the digital revolution in Africa. Their leadership and vision in the digital economy sector exemplify why Africa is a key player in the global economic narrative. We are eager to explore Africa’s digital transformation and to advance the US-Nigeria business initiative announced at UNGA,” said the organisation.

The US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Centre said that it connects with Flutterwave’s commitment to strengthening US and African relations, cultivating the ever-changing commercial links between the two and championing emerging technologies.

In response, Mr Agboola wrote on LinkedIn: “Joining the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Center’s board as the new vice chair is both a personal achievement and a fulfilment of our commitment to connecting Africa to the global economy.”

“Africa is a key player in the global economic narrative, and we are eager to explore and advance the digital transformation on the continent. Thank you to the US-Africa Business Center for this great honour.”

