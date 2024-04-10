Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has extended his warmest greetings to the people of the state and the entire Muslim ummah on the occasion of Eid el-Fitr 1445 AH, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson to the governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Mr Namadi emphasised the importance of continuing the spirit of generosity beyond the Ramadan. He urged the well-to-do in society to maintain their support for the needy.

Governor Namadi highlighted the significance of Eid el-Fitr as not just a time for celebration but a period for reflection on the values of patience, compassion, and communal support that are central to the Ramadan experience. He praised the citizens for their steadfast faith and dedication during the fasting period, despite the prevailing economic hardship.

The governor also called on all residents of the state and Nigeria to pray for the nation’s economic recovery and for improvement in national security. He stressed the importance of unity and collective effort in overcoming the challenges facing the state and the country at large.

Mr Namadi emphasised his administration’s commitment to translating the visions encapsulated in his 12-point agenda into tangible realities for the people of the state. He highlighted the importance of prioritising such developmental initiatives to uplift the living standards of citizens and foster economic prosperity across the state.

