Some members of the House of Representatives have used the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to call for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Aliyu Boya, the member representing Fufore/Song Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, in a statement, said peaceful coexistence among Nigerians is the key to achieving development.

Mr Boya urged Nigerians to always put the interest of the country above every other interest, adding that the motivation should be the love for humanity.

He encouraged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the significance of the celebration and share love everywhere they find themselves.

Speaking on the challenges facing the country, Mr Boya said Nigeria is going to turn the corner soon.

“The government is working tirelessly to address the challenges and we are confident that they will soon become a thing of the past. I urge Nigerians to work as brothers and sisters and look to the future with hope.

“We will continue to play our roles as a government and count on the prayers and support of the people to ensure a better Nigeria for all,” he said.

We must be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers—El-Rasheed

The member representing representing Dukku/ Nafada Federal Constituency Gombe State, Abdullahi El-Rasheed, in his statement, urged Nigerians to be their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers as he stressed that achieving a better society would require all hands to be on deck.

The lawmaker also felicitated his constituency on the occasion of the Sallah as he assured of his commitment to building human capacity, employment creation and infrastructural development of his constituents.

Mr El-Rasheed urged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the significance of the celebration which marks the end of the one-month-long fasting, Ramadan, and share love everywhere they find themselves.

The House member urged Nigerians to continue to work for peace and unity to ensure the progress of the country.

“I heartily celebrate with all our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country and the world at large on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

“It is a moment which calls for sober reflection, marking the end of the fasting season, Ramadan.

“As Nigerians, we should see the need to sacrifice for a united country and promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“I wish you all happy celebrations and pray the Almighty Allah continues to bless us with love, peace and prosperity,” he said.

We must persevere despite economic challenges—Ogunbanwo

In his message, the member representing Ijebu-ode/ Odogbolu/ Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency of Ogun State in the House of Representatives, Olufemi Ogunbanwo, called for unity and peace among Nigerians as Muslim faithful mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Mr Ogunbawo in a message made available to journalists in Abuja appealed to Nigerians to persevere despite the harsh economic climate as he expressed confidence in the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to lead the country to a better place for all.

He urged Nigerians to be their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers as he stressed that achieving a better society would require all hands to be on deck.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to always put the interest of the country above every other interest, adding that the motivation should be the love for humanity.

“The government is working tirelessly to address the challenges and we are confident that they will soon become a thing of the past.

“I urge Nigerians to work as brothers and sisters and look to the future with hope. We will continue to play our roles as a government and count on the prayers and support of the people to ensure a better Nigeria for all,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

