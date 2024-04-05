Inclusion breeds innovation, let’s unlock opportunities for all. Join us in fostering financial empowerment for all. Let us unlock opportunities, break barriers, and build futures.

Why keep this opportunity to ourselves when growth is a journey best undertaken together? Share this experience and build bridges to prosperity by empowering the informal sector.

Date: Saturday, 27th April, 2024

Time 2 pm

Register here

The webinar is free, but registration is compulsory.

Share the invite- let’s make financial services accessible to all. Financial inclusion starts with you.

Business School Netherlands-Nigeria

8, AdekunleFajuyi Way,

Lagos, Nigeria.

+234 806 721 1068

www.bsnmba.org

TWITTER PAGE

FACEBOOK PAGE

INSTAGRAM PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

