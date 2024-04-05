

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation, may Allah extol the mention of our noble Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels, bless him and give him peace and security ― and his family, his Companions and all those who follow him correctly and sincerely until the establishment of the Hour.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that Zakatul-Fitr or Sadaqatul-Fitr is a charity given to the poor and needy at the end of the fasting in the Islamic noble month of Ramadan. The Arabic word Fitr means the same as iftar, breaking a fast, and it comes from the same root word as Futur which means breakfast.

Imam Ibn Qudamah (Rahimahullah) says in his famous book Umdat fil Fiqh:

“Zakatul-Fitr (charity given at the end of Ramadan) is an obligation upon every Muslim men and women who owns more than the essential food he needs for himself and his dependents, to be given on the eve and the day of Eid. The amount of charity is one Sa’i of wheat, barley, flour, rice etc. It can also be paid in crushed form or in dates or raisins. However, if he cannot find this, he should give any kind of food he eats that will measure equally. Whoever must pay charity for himself must also pay it for his dependents if he owns enough on the day before Eid to pay for them. If a person’s provision is the responsibility of a group of people, such as a shared servant or someone in difficulty who is a relative of a group, then his charity is obligatory upon them all in accordance with their share of responsibility for his provision. It is preferable to pay the charity on the day of Eid before the prayer. It is not permissible to delay its payment until after the day of Eid, but it is permissible to pay it a day or two in advance. It is permissible to give charity to one person that which is obligatory upon a group, and also to give charity to a group that which is obligatory upon one person.”

Respected brothers and sisters! Fitr means to break fast or to refrain from fasting. Hence the Eid after the fasts of Ramadan is called Eid-ul-Fitr, as it is the day of rejoicing after the completion of Ramadan fasting.

On this occasion of happiness, as a sign of gratitude to Allah Almighty, one has to give a specific amount in alms, which is called Sadaqatul Fitr or Zakatul Fitr. To purify and obtain complete blessings for the fasts of Ramadan Mubarak one has to give Sadaqatul Fitr.

It is reported from Ibn Abbas (RA) that:

“Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) made charity of Fitr compulsory as a purification of fasts from useless talks and vile discourses and also as a food to the poor.” [Abu Dawud]

Thus it is wajib (compulsory) to give Sadaqatul-Fitr to purify one’s fast. The true object in giving Sadaqatul-fitr on this happy occasion, is also to assist the poor and needy, so that, they may rejoice with the more fortunate.

In a narration of Tirmidhi, it is reported that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) sent a proclaimer through the lanes of Makkah to proclaim:

“Beware, charity of Fitr is compulsory on every Muslim, male or female, free or slave, young or old, two muds [measures] of wheat, or its equivalent, or one Sa’i from food crops.”

It is apparent from this Hadith that Sadaqatul-Fitr is wajib (compulsory) on every Muslim. A person should pay Sadaqatul-Fitr on behalf of his family if they own no wealth. It is wajib to pay Sadaqatul-Fitr, whether one fasts or not.

The time of Sadaqah becomes wajib on the day of Eid when the dawn breaks. If a person dies before Subh Sadiq [dawn], no sadaqatul-fitr will be paid from his wealth, but if a child is born before dawn, it shall be paid on behalf of that child. It is permissible to pay Sadaqatul Fitr during the month of Ramadan, though it is advisable to pay on the day of Eid before the Eid Prayer. It will remain due to him whatever time has passed.

To distribute a specific type of food, barley, dates etc, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr is wajib (compulsory). This giving of alms to the poor and needy on this auspicious day is called Sadaqatul Fitr as mentioned above. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) instructed the giving of Sadaqatul Fitr, in the same year fasting of Ramadan was made compulsory. This was in the second year after Hijrah. The reasons for giving Sadaqatul Fitr are:

1. To give Sadaqatul Fitr in lieu of the acceptance of one’s fasting;

2. To thank Allah Ta’ala, for bestowing on us the strength to fast during the month of Ramadan;

3. To purify one’s fast and obtain the complete blessings of fasting;

4. To celebrate the completion of fasting;

5. To demonstrate greatness of the day of Eid;

6. To assists the poor in joining the atmosphere of Eid.

Therefore, respected brothers and sisters! Sadaqatul Fitr is compulsory charity which becomes payable on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sadaqatul Fitr is compulsory upon all Muslims, male, female and children, who on the Day of Eid-ul-Fitr are owners of certain amounts of food.

Zakatul Fitr becomes wajib when the Day of Fitr dawns with the commencement of Fajr time. Therefore, if someone died before entry of Fajr on the Day of Eid, Sadaqatul Fitr will not be paid out of his (the deceased’s) estate, since this Zakatul Fitr is not wajib on him. And, if a child is born before the rising of Fajr, Zakatul Fitr will be paid on his behalf. If the child is born after the entry of Fajr (on the Day of Eid), Zakatul Fitr is not wajib on his behalf.

Dear brothers and sisters! The father has to pay the Sadaqatul Fitr on behalf of his underage children, i.e. those who have not attained the age of puberty.

According to some jurists (fuqaha), it is not obligatory upon the husband to pay Sadaqatul Fitr on behalf of his wife. If she is the owner of the wealth and the husband doesn’t have, she shall have to pay her own Sadaqatul Fitr.

If a minor is the owner of wealth to the amount of Nisab, then payment of Sadaqatul Fitr on behalf of the minor could be made from out of his (minor’s) wealth.

The Sadaqatul Fitr should preferably be paid before the Eid Prayer.

It is not permissible to delay the payment of Sadaqatul Fitr later than the Day of Eid. However, if it was not paid on the Day of Eid or before, the obligation remains and the Sadaqatul Fitr will have to be paid.

According to some jurists (fuqaha), it is permissible to pay the Sadaqatul Fitr in advance at any time during the month of Ramadan. Some even said the Sadaqatul Fitr could be paid even before Ramadan.

Dear servants of Allah! Sadaqatul Fitr is compulsory upon all those who fasted as well as those who did not fast for some reason or the other. And the Sadaqatul Fitr can only be paid to “the poor”, who are the ones entitled to accept Zakah (as some jurists mentioned).

Sadaqatul Fitr cannot be utilised for any charitable purpose other than to give to spelt the poor. Therefore, if Sadaqatul Fitr monies are accumulated and then spent on some other charitable cause, the Sadaqatul Fitr obligation of the fitr payers will not be discharged.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The fast remains suspended between the Heaven and the Earth until the Sadaqatul Fitr is paid (If the Hadith is authentic).”

This Hadith of the Prophet illustrates the importance of the Sadaqatul Fitr and its direct bearing on the acceptance of our fasting. The fast is only presented for acceptance by Allah Ta’ala when the obligation of Sadaqatul Fitr is correctly discharged. The Muslim public should therefore be very scrupulous when effecting payment of the Sadaqatul Fitr. If the Sadaqatul Fitr is misused or wrongly distributed by the representatives of the public, the public will still be responsible for its fulfilment.

Dear brothers and sisters! Also know that the intent of Lailatul Qadr is not praying a lot, indeed the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) did not increase on eleven units (Raka’ahs) in Ramadan or other than it.

The intent of when the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) would tighten his waist wrapper during the last ten nights is not praying a lot, but the intent is al-I’tikaf as was the situation of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) mentioned in his Sirah. The intent is not a specific ritual which is done in this night! No, this is not the intent. Rather the intent is for the servant of Allah to prepare and spend this night in supplication (Du’a) and Zikr (remembrance of Allah). Do you not see in the Hadith which is collected by Tirmidhi, from Aisha (RA), who said:

“I said O Messenger of Allah what if I knew what night the night of Lailatul Qadr was, then what should I say on that night?’ He said: say Allahummah Innaka Afuwwun, tuhibbul Afwa, Fa’afu anni. (Meaning): O Allah, indeed You pardon and You love pardoning so pardon me.” (Tirmidhi said: this Hadith is Hasan Sahih).

Indeed the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) did not teach her to pray a lot nor to make lots of Du’a or to perform a specific ritual of worship, rather he taught her this Du’a.

In al-Muwatta of Imam Malik in the book of al-I’tikaf, the chapter of what is mentioned about Lailatul Qadr: From Imam Malik that it reached him that Sa’id bin Musayyib used to say:

“Whoever attended the Isha’ prayer on Lailatul Qadr then he has taken his portion of it.”

Respected brothers and sisters! Once again, we are reaching out to you to join us in our noble cause to provide daily meals and Eid-ul-fitr items for 3,000 orphans throughout the noble month. As usual, your support will ensure that those orphans, widows and those in need can break their fast and celebrate their Eid-ul-fitr with dignity and nourishment. Every donation counts in making a difference in the lives of our brothers and sisters during this blessed, merciful and sacred time. Donate now to help us reach our goal and spread the blessings of Ramadan and sallah celebration to those who need it most.

As usual, we sincerely seek your financial support, your help, your assistance, your donation and your contribution about the Ramadan Feeding and Eid celebration for our orphans and the students under our care in our Islamic schools. Your support is highly needed for Allah’s sake, FISABILILLAH!

We sincerely solicit for your kind and sincere contribution towards the good and great work of Iftar and sallah for our orphans and our students; and also for the development of our schools and Islamic Center financially, materially and morally.

Our aim and objective always is to have a standard Islamic center and Arabic/Islamic schools for orphans and less privileged children.

We are soliciting also, if you want to pay your zakah or your zakatul fitr/sadaqatul fitr our great Islamic center is waiting for your kind and merciful gesture. Sincerely, your donation will help distribute iftar food, meat and sallah’s clothes to our orphan students.

Remember, the blessed and merciful month of Ramadan will not be the same without our families, but unfortunately this is not a privilege enjoyed by everyone. This is the reason we’re steadfast in planning to provide food for the orphans, widows and students under our care!

We planned to be distributing food package and clothes that worth amount up to 3,000 orphans In Shaa Allah, this year.

And your contribution is highly needed as usual. May Allah rewards all your efforts and your good deeds; may He Subhanahu wa Ta’ala bless you more, give you long life and protect you from all evils, ameen.

Allah Almighty says:

“If you support the course of Allah, He will support you.” [Qur’an, 47: 7]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever relieves his Muslim brother of a hardship from the hardships of this world, Allah shall relieve him of a hardship from the hardships of the Day of Judgement. And whoever makes things easy for a person in difficulty, Allah will ease for him in this world and the Next. Allah is forever aiding a servant so long as he is in the aid of his brother.”

And he (Peace be upon him) said:

“Every act of goodness is considered as Sadaqah.” [Bukhari]

Please donate to our Ramadan iftar food package and Eid celebration project. With your support we can provide essential food Items and help alleviate the difficulties and bring ease to the orphans, needy, women and children who have been affected the most by the problems insecurity, cost of living crisis, inflation and world economic crisis.

Please keep helping the cause of Allah with Allah’s money. Whoever gives for Allah, Allah will give him more. Donate to the Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center.

This is our account details as follows:

1. Account no. – 0048647196, GTBank

2. Account no. – 1779691620, Access Bank

For more enquiries contact, Imam Murtadha Muhammad Gusau, the director and Imam Of the Center: 08038289761.

And to donate food directly or sallah cows and clothes, etc, contact the following Numbers: 08038289761, 08056557477.

Dear brothers and sisters! Wallahi your generosity can make a real difference in the lives of those in dire need.

May Allah accept your generous contributions and multiply the rewards for you many times over. Ameen!

Jazakumullah Khairan as you kindly contribute.

I ask Allah to give us the ability to restrain our desires and to willingly submit ourselves to His will.

I ask Allah to assist us in living by the Quran and Sunnah. I pray that He lets us recognise the truth for what it is and helps us to follow it, and that He lets us see falsehood for what it is and helps us to avoid it.

O Allah! Guide us and protect us from the causes of ignorance and destruction! Save us from the defects of ourselves! Cause the last of our deeds to be the best and most righteous! And forgive all of us. Ameen.

My respected people! Anything good I have said in my today’s Khutbah (Sermon) is from Allah the Almighty, and any mistakes are my own and we seek refuge in Allah from giving wrong advice and from all forms of calamities and fitnah. And I ask Allah’s forgiveness if I stepped beyond bounds in anything I said or I do.

May Allah be praised; and may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon His Messenger Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and upon his family and Companions.

With this I conclude my Khutbah (Sermon) and ask Allah, the Almighty and the sublime, to forgive all of our sins. So seek his forgiveness, He is all forgiving Most Merciful.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad, and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 26 Ramadan, 1445 AH (05 April, 2024).

