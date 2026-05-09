Today, what the people of Bauchi want is not shadow politics, politics of protection, or politics that exploits the masses for personal ambition. What they seek is leadership founded on truth, justice, and accountability. And anyone who still fails to understand that times have changed will eventually be forced to confront that reality.

From the way reports and allegations related to dishonesty continue to emerge concerning a former oil sector player and aspirant, with reports linking him to allegations of corruption during his time in office, the people of Bauchi State are increasingly beginning to understand the kind of politics that has long been played against them: one that uses power as a shield against investigation and as a tool for protecting personal interests.

The allegations suggesting attempts to use political party structures and closeness to those in power to evade accountability are not surprising to keen observers of Bauchi politics. For a long time, there have been clear signs that some individuals see politics as a refuge for protection, rather than an opportunity to serve the people.

It is deeply unfortunate that discussions about political ambitions and allocation of positions are taking place at a time when ordinary citizens are battling poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and severe economic hardship. Instead of focusing on how to improve the lives of the people, some politicians are busy using political influence to secure protection for themselves.

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The emergence of an audio recording involving a political figure identified as Mahmoud Dan Larabawa in conversation with the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, allegedly discussing efforts to cover up the scandal surrounding Bala Wunti, is both shameful and disappointing.

What is even more disturbing in the leaked conversation is not merely the issue of Bala Wunti joining the APC, but the apparent behind-the-scenes effort to create a special political cover for him, a political refuge from the questions and investigations surrounding the corruption allegations against him. This development, once again, exposes how some individuals have reduced politics to a means of escaping accountability instead of serving the public.

It is extremely troubling that attempts are allegedly being made to turn the ruling party into a protective shelter for individuals facing serious investigations. If a person is confronted with grave allegations involving public resources, the proper thing to do is to openly clear his name through due process and transparency, not to seek refuge in political parties or rely on protection from powerful figures.

This is not politics; this is a betrayal of the people. It is a betrayal of thousands of unemployed youths. It is a betrayal of struggling families battling hunger and hardship. Above all, it is a betrayal of the people of Bauchi who deserve leadership built on integrity, honesty, and accountability.

Even more disturbing is the apparent attempt to create the impression that certain high-level arrangements are being made from above to guarantee this political ambition. But it must be clearly understood that the people of Bauchi are politically conscious, and they will not accept leadership built on allegations, political protection, and the abuse of influence to evade scrutiny.

And as far as we are concerned, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no choice but to respect the will and decision of the people of Bauchi. Bauchi does not belong to any individual or political clique that can sit behind closed doors and decide who will govern the state. The power of choice belongs to the ordinary people of Bauchi, not to political strategists operating behind the scenes.

The people of Bauchi are becoming more enlightened. They now understand the difference between genuine leadership and political ambition driven by the search for protection. The time has come for the people to unite and elect a leader with honesty, justice, compassion, and sincerity, a leader who will prioritise the welfare of the people above the protection of powerful interests.

Likewise, the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, has serious questions to answer. A ruling party should never become a sanctuary for individuals attempting to evade investigation or seek political protection. The duty of a party chairman is to protect the integrity and reputation of the party, not to involve himself in actions that could damage public trust and confidence.

If the APC is truly being used to orchestrate political protection for individuals facing investigation, then such actions amount to a serious betrayal of the party itself and Nigeria’s democracy as a whole. And if the leadership of the party cannot defend the credibility of the political system, then there is every reason to question whether such leadership deserves to remain in office.

Today, what the people of Bauchi want is not shadow politics, politics of protection, or politics that exploits the masses for personal ambition. What they seek is leadership founded on truth, justice, and accountability. And anyone who still fails to understand that times have changed will eventually be forced to confront that reality.

Usman Dahiru, a political affairs analyst, writes from Bauchi.