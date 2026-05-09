The Enugu State Ministry of Health has sealed three illegal health facilities operating without an operational licence within the Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

Sealing the premises on Friday, the ministry’s Monitoring and Supervision Team, led by the Director of Medical Services, Chinyere Ezeudu, noted that the move was meant to improve healthcare delivery.

Ms Ezeudu said the strategic supervision was aimed at evaluating the quality of healthcare services, staff performance, infrastructure, patient management, and compliance with government health policies and standards in various health facilities.

She reaffirmed the state government and the ministry’s commitment to building a responsive, efficient, and people-centred healthcare system.

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The director encouraged health workers to remain dedicated to duty, uphold professionalism, and maintain high standards of patient care.

She commended health facilities that demonstrated excellence in service delivery, while offering constructive recommendations in areas requiring improvement.

According to her, the supervision is not meant to witch-hunt health facilities or their medical staff but to support continuous improvement in healthcare delivery across the state.

Earlier, State Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu, noted that routine monitoring and supportive supervision remained critical tools for identifying gaps, strengthening accountability, and ensuring that residents receive quality healthcare services at all levels.

“The monitoring, supervisory team’s visit and activities further highlight the determination of the state government led by our health-loving Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, to sustain ongoing reforms in the health sector.

“This is meant to ensure that every community benefits from accessible and quality healthcare services,” Mr Ugwu said.

The team moved around some health facilities within the council area, interacting directly with healthcare workers and patients, while assessing operational efficiency and service delivery.

Residents applauded the ministry’s direct oversight, saying it strengthens the health system and restores trust in public, mission-owned, and private facilities.

(NAN)