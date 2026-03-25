On 16th January, Africa’s foremost brand strategist, Thebe Ikalafeng, was appointed for a five-year tenure as the Chancellor of Sol Plaatje University. His appointment as Chancellor of the university marks the beginning of a new era, not just for the institution but also a significant moment for the intellectual and cultural communities of Africa. His appointment, which took effect from 16 January, marks a new turning point in an era characterised by a figure with intellectual strength, strategy, and a burning commitment to advancing Africa’s global image, being called to serve. Ikalafeng is an outstanding choice for a South African university situated in Kimberly and named after one of the continent’s intellectual pioneers. His appointment is a symbolic one that represents the University community’s wish to ensure the excellent culture the institution stands for. Our leader now carries a collective burden!

The Burden of the Baobab Crown

Thebe

You did not inherit silence—

You inherited drums.

Not the timid tapping of distant memory,

But the thunder of ancestors

who speak in the language of fire and earth.

You sit where storms gather.

Not merely a chair—

but a carved stool of centuries,

polished by the sweat of those

Who ruled with wisdom?

and those who ruled with ruin.

You must remember both.

O bearer of the baobab crown,

Your shadow stretches beyond your name.

Children unborn

will drink from the river you shape today.

Will it be bitter with neglect,

Or sweet with justice?

The land is watching.

The soil remembers everything.

Do not be deceived by applause—

It fades like harmattan dust in the wind.

Listen instead

to the quiet cry of the market woman,

to the cracked voice of the farmer

whose hoe knows more truth than speeches.

Power is not in the shouting—

It is in the listening.

You walk a narrow path:

between lion and lamb,

between wealth and want,

between the seduction of self

and the discipline of service.

Choose carefully—

For history is an unforgiving griot.

Let your words carry àṣẹ,

not emptiness.

Let your decisions be like iroko—

deep-rooted, unshaken by passing winds.

For leadership is not a throne—

It is a covenant.

And when your days are counted,

When the drums call your name

into the long corridor of ancestors,

may they say:

Here walked one who did not eat alone,

who turned power into shelter,

who remembered that the crown is not for the head—

But for the people.

Stand firm,

O child of Africa—

for the future leans

upon your breath.

In modern universities, appointments of Chancellors symbolise more than mere ceremonial duties. Chancellorship choices represent the very values, aspirations, vision, and excellent culture the institution hopes to embody. It is no surprise that the Sol Plaatje University has chosen an individual with a refined blend of global corporate experience, cultural advocacy, and intellectual engagement for this position.

Ikalafeng is highly respected amongst Africa’s leading brand thinkers. He has been at the forefront of driving the notion that Africa’s future will be determined not just by its GDP but also by the strength of its stories. He envisions an Africa that owns, creates, and tells its own stories; A vision he is actualising as the founder of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group. Advocating for why and how Africa must take charge of telling its own story organically from within, through indigenous thoughts, cultural pride, and positioning in the global arena. His ideology towards a “brand-led African renaissance” has since impacted policy and business strategies with governments, multinationals, and institutions continent-wide.

To one oblivious of him, Ikalafeng might pass for another business tycoon who has brains across the country doing his bidding while he moves with little or no action. However, that would be a myopic narrative, considering the intellectual weight of his personality. He has a wide professional reach with a blend of indigenous and international outlook. Early in his career, he worked as an associate with Colgate-Palmolive in New York, where he became exposed to the dynamics of international markets and brand management at the highest levels. This experience was the foundation for his work across Africa on profitable brand strategies for corporations and national institutions.

Ikalafeng’s impact extends beyond his time as Chief Marketing Officer for Nike Africa. During his time at Nike, international brands were looking to increase their foothold in African markets. The role was pivotal for a brand strategist such as Ikalafeng. He played a key role in ensuring Nike maintained a stronghold throughout Africa. In this position as Chief Marketing Officer for a brand such as Nike, Ikalafeng was able to pose larger questions about how Africa positions itself economically and how its culture is portrayed in markets worldwide.

Beyond corporate leadership, Ikalafeng is considered one of Africa’s most prominent thought leaders on identity, culture, and reputation. He is an author, a speaker, and a strategist who has dedicated time, effort, and intellectual resources to exploring how Africa’s global influence can be redefined. His books, such as The Traveller: Crossing Borders and Connecting Africa and Rooted & Rising: Reclaiming Our Culture and Redefining Our Global Influence, at different points, examine the interplays of culture, leadership, and economic transformation within the continent. Through his intellectual works, Ikalafeng invites his audience to acknowledge and reconsider Africa’s heritage as its foundation for contemporary progress.

Remarkably, Ikalafeng has an enviable global reach. He has spoken in more than twenty-five countries, delivering lectures at some of the world’s most respected academic institutions like Harvard Business School, University of Cambridge, and New York University, where he demonstrated a rich and empowered understanding of Africa’s strength and potential.

As a celebrated excellence, Ikalafeng has been commendably recognised and honoured naturally. He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential Africans” by New African Magazine and among the “100 Most Reputable Africans” by the Global Reputation Forum. Yet, close observers testified that these are just fractions of his broader impact. He is well known to connect Africa’s intellectual heritage with its economic future in every instance.

The connection he draws between these entities makes his appointment particularly meaningful for Sol Plaatje University. The university was founded with a vision of expanding access to higher education, while building a research culture and scholarship qualities that recognize challenges and opportunities in Africa.

In many ways, Ikalafeng’s career aligns well with the University’s vision. His work across boards has consistently bridged the worlds of corporate leadership and cultural advocacy, global strategy and African identity, intellectual reflection and practical innovation. As Chancellor, he would definitely bring to the table the same ideals that informed his actions and engagement.

Ikalafeng’s deep connection with his people is passionate. He has traveled to more than 125 countries and has been to every nation on the African continent due to his lifelong curiosity about cultures, societies, and ideas. It also gives him the blend of diversity and creativity that represents some of Africa’s greatest strengths.

This school of global experience positions him uniquely to serve effectively as an ambassador for Sol Plaatje University on the international stage. Ikalafeng’s appointment is timely for the university, particularly at a time when universities not only compete for students but also for intellectual influence and partnerships. The symbolic role of a chancellor no doubt carries more significant weight than can potentially draw in friends of the community. His influence as a strategist and thought leader adds more credence to the university’s voice in global discussions and conversations on education, innovation, and Africa’s future.

Ikalafeng is an example of a leader grounded in vision. All through his career, he has been known to consistently challenge Africans to embrace and pursue the power of self-narratives. His message has remained remarkably consistent and singular. The goal: that Africa must define itself through the strength of its culture, creativity, and intellectual capital, and not external perspectives.

This philosophy carries profound significance for students of Sol Plaatje University. A university environment is not just a place of learning. It is an environment where ideas are questioned and formed, identities shaped, and future leaders emerge. For an institution with these roles, having a chancellor whose career embodies these ideals offers a powerful source of inspiration.

His appointment is not only an acknowledgement of his personal past achievements. It signifies a strategic alignment between the university and an individual with tangible resources at his disposal to accelerate the ambitions of the University. As Thebe Ikalafeng settles into his role as Chancellor of Sol Plaatje University, he steps into big shoes that were once dreamt up by the vision of the university’s namesake, Sol Plaatje. A pair of shoes that bridge the gap between the past, our identity, and our future. In this regard, Ikalafeng’s appointment is certainly timely, reflective of a mutual dedication to intellectual leadership, cultural pride, and belief in the power of a genuine and visionary African story to motivate and inspire the continent and beyond.

The baobab crown fits well on your head!

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.