At the same time, parties that aspire to higher standards must weigh the balance carefully. In a country where citizens routinely express cynicism about elite accountability, gestures that appear to prioritise loyalty or familiarity over pristine optics can fuel skepticism. The APC’s leadership, under President Tinubu, has spoken often of reforming governance and rebuilding faith in institutions. Credibility in that project depends, in part, on demonstrating that internal decisions align with the rhetoric of renewal.

It is highly unfortunate that it has become normalised in this clime how political office holders with a baggage of allegations surrounding their previous roles in public office, still go ahead to become entrusted with very prominent and decisive roles, when earlier allegations or even indictments were not subsequently cleared. Almost every other notable politician appear to have one case of sleaze or infraction against, but unlike in more accountable climes where such prevents their further participation in public office, until the allegations are cleared, the reverse appears to be the case in Nigeria. The more the claims of impropriety, the larger the public roles they are entrusted with, going forward.

For instance, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gears up for its 2026 national convention, the party’s choice of former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda to serve as secretary of the Aspirants’ Screening Committee has ignited fresh conversations among political watchers. In an era in which President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the APC frequently emphasise institutional strengthening, internal democracy, and renewed public confidence, this appointment invites legitimate scrutiny about optics, consistency, and the signals sent to ordinary Nigerians.

Yuguda, who governed Bauchi from 2007 to 2015, certainly brings decades of experience in public service, including a prior stint as a federal minister. Supporters highlight his political pedigree and argue that his involvement reflects the party’s willingness to tap seasoned hands for delicate internal processes. The screening exercise, which began this week at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, is a critical step toward ensuring that only qualified aspirants for National Working Committee positions advance — undoubtedly an important housekeeping task ahead of the convention.

Yet, the decision has also prompted critics to ask whether the APC risks undermining its reformist narrative by elevating figures whose public record has long been accompanied by controversy, which have not been resolved. A number of this type of concern has the potential to sully the reputation of the party. For instance, during and after Yuguda’s governorship, multiple reports surfaced regarding financial management in Bauchi State. These included claims of large-scale contract irregularities running into hundreds of billions of naira, as well as probes by anti-graft agencies. In 2017, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) obtained an interim forfeiture order on a property linked to him in Bauchi, citing ongoing investigations into alleged abuse of office, diversion of funds, and money laundering. While many of these matters did not result in final criminal convictions—and a Federal High Court later quashed a state-level indictment related to alleged ₦321 billion in unaccounted funds—the volume and persistence of public discourse around them remain noteworthy.

Separately, Yuguda’s former personal aide, Sanusi Mohammed Isa, faced a high-profile ICPC case involving the seizure of approximately 220 residential flats valued at around ₦1.85 billion, along with other assets. The aide was eventually discharged and acquitted by a Bauchi State High Court in 2022, but the ICPC signaled its intention to appeal this judgement, keeping questions about accountability alive in the public mind.

More recently, during his tenure as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Yuguda drew criticism from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The union accused him of making remarks perceived as dismissive toward professors and threatening university autonomy in the context of debates over institutional policies. Calls for his resignation or apology followed, adding another layer to debates about his administrative style.

In politics, especially within a ruling party positioning itself as an agent of change, appointments to sensitive committees carry symbolic weight. The APC has invested considerable effort in projecting discipline, transparency, and a break from past governance shortcomings. When individuals whose names have been repeatedly linked — fairly or otherwise — to questions of fiscal propriety are given prominent roles in vetting others for leadership positions, it naturally raises eyebrows. Perception is not everything in public life, but it is a powerful force that can either reinforce or erode trust.

This is not to suggest that unproven or unresolved allegations should permanently disqualify capable Nigerians from contributing to national or party affairs. Our legal system rightly presumes innocence until proven otherwise, and – as mentioned – many politicians across parties have navigated similar clouds of inquiry, without ultimate conviction. Experience and institutional memory also matter; excluding every figure with a contested past could leave the political class dangerously thin.

At the same time, parties that aspire to higher standards must weigh the balance carefully. In a country where citizens routinely express cynicism about elite accountability, gestures that appear to prioritise loyalty or familiarity over pristine optics can fuel skepticism. The APC’s leadership, under President Tinubu, has spoken often of reforming governance and rebuilding faith in institutions. Credibility in that project depends, in part, on demonstrating that internal decisions align with the rhetoric of renewal.

Ultimately, the success or failure of Yuguda’s role in the screening process will be judged by outcomes: Was the exercise transparent, fair, and merit-based? Did it strengthen the party’s internal democracy? Nigerians will be watching — not just for procedural efficiency, but for whether the APC walks the talk of reform when it matters most within its own ranks.

Politics is rarely black and white. Appointments like this test whether a party can reconcile pragmatism with principle. For the APC, navigating this tension successfully could bolster its claim to be the standard-bearer of progressive governance; mishandling the optics could deepen the very credibility gap it seeks to close. The coming days and the convention itself will offer clearer indications of which path the party is choosing.

Iliya Yusuf writes from Abuja.