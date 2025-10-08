If the promises of inclusion, accountability and sustainability are kept, Andoni could finally have a reason to look to the future with pride. But if history repeats itself, the Otakikpo project may become another missed opportunity that weighs on the conscience of the Niger Delta. The responsibility now lies with those tasked with transforming this investment into a genuine turning point for both Andoni and every community that contributes to Nigeria’s wealth.

A new chapter may be beginning in Andoni, Rivers State, with the announcement of the $400 million Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal, which is scheduled to be commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This development marks Nigeria’s first new crude export facility in over fifty years and, notably, the first wholly indigenous onshore terminal since the Forcados Terminal was built in 1971. Spearheaded by Green Energy International Limited, operators of the Otakikpo field in OML 11, Ikuru Town, the project stands as a significant milestone for both the region and the country’s energy landscape.

The story of Andoni reflects the broader narrative of the Niger Delta. This is a region rich in natural resources but which has been held back by decades of underdevelopment. Oil companies have worked in the area for years, extracting wealth that fuels the national economy. Yet, the communities that host these operations remain impoverished. For many residents, oil has been extracted for generations, but little has been done to improve their daily lives. For decades, light bulbs have flickered in darkness, taps have run dry and clinics have stood empty. The riches beneath the land have not improved the lives of the people. Schools lack teachers and resources, while many roads remain impassable. Waterways that once supported thriving fishing communities are now polluted. The gap between resource extraction and community wellbeing has created a deep sense of scepticism and disillusionment.

The arrival of the Otakikpo Terminal therefore represents more than a new industrial development; it symbolises a chance to redefine how Nigeria engages with its oil-producing communities. It is a test of the country’s capacity to turn natural wealth into shared prosperity and to demonstrate that development can be both inclusive and sustainable. The question now is whether this project will become a beacon of renewal or another reminder of unfulfilled promises.

If handled with sincerity, the terminal could create real and lasting change. A project of this scale requires significant manpower during construction and operation, providing local young people with jobs, training and technical skills for the future. The supporting infrastructure, such as roads and electricity, can benefit both the terminal and the wider community. If these investments are integrated into regional development plans, they could begin to bridge the gap between potential and reality.

The project could also ignite a new wave of local enterprise. From food vendors and transport operators to maintenance and logistics providers, increased activity could energise the local economy. A well-structured corporate social responsibility programme that addresses the genuine needs of the people could lead to real improvements in education, healthcare and livelihoods. In this way, the Otakikpo project could lay the foundation for a stronger, more empowered Andoni.

However, optimism should be paired with caution. Token gestures presented as development should no longer suffice. Many Niger Delta communities have received projects that were poorly executed, short-lived or irrelevant. The risk of elite capture, where a small group of political or business leaders monopolise the gains, is ever present. Without transparency, accountability and genuine community involvement, the Otakikpo project could easily repeat past mistakes, enriching a few, while leaving many behind.

The people of Andoni must therefore take ownership of their future. They cannot afford to be mere observers in a project that will shape their lives. Clear agreements should outline local benefits, job opportunities and commitments to social investments. Community monitoring committees, independent audits and public progress reports can help build trust and keep the project on track. It is also crucial to maintain environmental safeguards, given Andoni’s delicate coastal and marine ecosystems.

A fair share of project revenue should be dedicated to public goods that will last beyond the oil era, including well-equipped schools, functional health centres, clean water systems and renewable energy projects for homes and small businesses. These initiatives must be developed in partnership with the community to ensure that they address genuine needs, rather than political convenience.

Recruitment should be open, inclusive and skills focused, and ensure that qualified young people from Andoni are trained and employed not only during construction but throughout the terminal’s long-term operations. This would create a generation of skilled local professionals capable of driving growth in both the oil and emerging energy sectors. Independent oversight involving civil society, community leaders and technical experts can enhance credibility and ensure that promises lead to tangible progress.

Ultimately, the Otakikpo Terminal should not be just another oil project. It should be an opportunity to rewrite the story of a people who have contributed so much to Nigeria, but who have yet received so little in return. Success should not be measured by the grandeur of the opening ceremony or the length of the presidential speech, but by whether the project brings lasting and visible improvements to ordinary lives. For the fishermen who rise before dawn, the market women who transport goods across the creeks, the schoolchildren who study under leaking roofs and the families who have waited decades for progress, this terminal must stand not only on their land but also for their land.

If the promises of inclusion, accountability and sustainability are kept, Andoni could finally have a reason to look to the future with pride. But if history repeats itself, the Otakikpo project may become another missed opportunity that weighs on the conscience of the Niger Delta. The responsibility now lies with those tasked with transforming this investment into a genuine turning point for both Andoni and every community that contributes to Nigeria’s wealth.

Maclean Jacob Eneotu is an energy policy expert based in Glasgow, United Kingdom. He holds a PhD in Chemical and Process Engineering and has worked in regulatory and academic roles.