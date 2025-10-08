The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) committee set up to assess the health status of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has sought for more time to submit its report.

Lawyer to the State Security Service (SSS), Suraj Sa’ada, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told trial judge, James Omotosho, of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday

Mr Sa’ada informed the judge that the medical panel had yet to conclude its assignment.

He said the panel planned to do a thorough job and should be given adequate time.

He suggested that the committee be given another one week to enable it conclude its task.

Mr Kanu’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, also a SAN, did not object to the one week extension sought by Mr Sa’ada.

Trial judge Omotosho adjourned the matter until 16 October.

The medical panel

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge had issued an order on 26 September directing the NMA president to constitute a team of medical experts to examine Mr Kanu’s state of health.

The judge also mandated the committee to, among others, ascertain whether or not Mr Kanu was fit to undergo his ongoing terrorism trial.

The judge ordered the panel, which he said should be between eight to 10 members, to assess the State Security Service (SSS) facility in Abuja for its suitability to take care of Mr Kanu’s health while he faces trial.

He said the panel should determine if Mr Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), should be moved to National Hospital for urgent medical attention as he requested.

Mr Kanu, who is standing trial for terrorism and treasonable felony, has been in the State Security Service (SSS) custody in Abuja since June 2021.

The IPOB leader faces charges of carrying out terrorist activities, including broadcasting threats across Nigeria, to achieve the secession of Nigeria’s Igbo-dominated southeastern states and parts of neighbouring states as a sovereign nation.

He denied all charges filed against him in the case, which commenced in 2015. The trial commenced afresh before Judge Omotosho in 2025.

Arguments and court’s orders

The court’s ruling was prompted by Mr Kanu’s application for his transfer to the National Hospital for treatment based on a report of evaluation of his health by a professor of medicine.

His lawyer, Mr Ikpeazu, told the judge during the 26 September proceedings that the professor’s medical report dated 24 September was addressed to the SSS.

He contended that the SSS medical team’s assertion that Mr Kanu did not consult them to obtain the medical report was not sufficient to deny the defendant access to medical care at the National Hospital.

Mr Ikpeazu also argued that the national security concerns raised by the SSS were baseless, as he argued that the National Assembly, where his client sought to be treated, is owned by the federal government.

Objecting to the application, the prosecution lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo, a SAN, accused Mr Kanu of changing his medication without the knowledge of the SSS medical experts who had been treating him for four years.

He noted that the SSS had made efforts for Mr Kanu to be examined by medical consultants.

He added that the federal government commissioned the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to set up a panel to probe Mr Kanu’s fresh report and produce an independent report on his medical fitness.

He faulted the medical consultant’s suggestion that Mr Kanu be ultimately flown to the United States for treatment, maintaining that he is a “flight risk.”

Judge Omotosho then asked the parties to address him on Mr Kanu’s fitness to continue the trial.

The hearing led him to order the NMA to constitute a panel for further investigation

Mr Omotosho equally ordered that the chief medical director of Abuja National Hospital or his representative must be a member of the panel, Mr Kanu, having chosen the hospital for his treatment.

“The report of this panel set up by the president of NMA shall be signed by the chairman and secretary of the committee.

“This report shall be filed within eight days of this ruling,” the judge ordered.

