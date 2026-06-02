Nigerian-British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua has made it clear that signing a long-awaited fight agreement with Tyson Fury means little unless he emerges victorious when the pair finally meet in what promises to be one of the biggest clashes in British boxing history.

After years of failed negotiations, public exchanges and near misses, a deal has finally been struck for the much-anticipated “Battle of Britain”, with Joshua and Fury expected to collide later this year, likely in November.

However, Joshua is refusing to get carried away by the magnitude of the occasion, insisting his focus remains firmly on winning fights rather than celebrating contracts.

“I’m not pleased because the pleasure really comes after victory,” Joshua said on Monday.

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“Signing a contract doesn’t mean anything. Winning is the only true success.”

Road to Fury begins in Saudi Arabia

Before attention turns to Fury, Joshua has business to take care of in Saudi Arabia, where he is scheduled to face Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga on 25 July.

The bout, initially planned for Riyadh, has now been moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city, following confirmation during the fighters’ press conference face-off.

The contest will mark Joshua’s first appearance in the ring since a tragic period in his personal life following a car accident in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

For the former unified heavyweight champion, the fight represents the start of what could be a defining chapter in his career.

Fury also returning to action

While Joshua prepares for Prenga, Fury has also resumed training ahead of his own comeback bout.

The former heavyweight champion recently shared footage from a training camp in Thailand, accompanied by the caption: “Let’s go August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

The 37-year-old is expected to feature on a card being assembled by veteran promoter Frank Warren in the Irish capital, although his opponent has yet to be officially announced.

One name that has already been ruled out is former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr., the man who stunned Joshua in 2019 before losing their rematch later that year.

Should both British heavyweights come through their respective tune-up fights unscathed, the stage will finally be set for a showdown boxing fans have waited years to see.

Joshua focused on purpose and redemption

The former Olympic champion admitted that boxing remains more than a sport for him; it is his profession, his purpose and the platform through which he intends to reclaim his place at the summit of the heavyweight division.

Joshua has not faced a top-tier opponent since suffering a knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, a setback that intensified calls for him to rebuild before pursuing another title shot.

Now, with a potential Fury blockbuster and another world title opportunity on the horizon, Joshua believes he has a clear roadmap ahead.

“What does boxing give me? It gives me an opportunity to work,” he said.

“I’m a contractor, this is a contract, this is my job, so I’ve got an opportunity to work.

“You have to put a road map in front of a fighter and show them what is point one, point two, point three. It gives purpose and focus. I know what my year looks like.”

The heavyweight star outlined his ambitions for the months ahead, stressing that every fight forms part of a larger objective.

“Give me the opportunity to fight Prenga, give me the opportunity to fight Fury, give me the opportunity to fight for the championship.

“It ain’t about looking past anyone, it’s just knowing your purpose and knowing your steps forward and moving up the ladder.”

I know how tough this year will be’

Joshua acknowledged the challenges awaiting him but expressed confidence that he remains capable of navigating what could be one of the most demanding periods of his career.

“I’ve got a clear goal, I know what this year is about, I know how tough this year is going to be.

“I’m definitely the man for the job. I’m looking forward to the challenges.”

The 36-year-old also revealed that preparations have been progressing smoothly and that he is eager to return to full training after fulfilling his media obligations.

“You know I’ve been training hard, that’s my life,” Joshua said.

“I’m just gonna tune back in to my focus tomorrow when I go back to my training camp because obviously we’ve stepped out of training to be with the media.

“Then we spend some time with our families before we go away.

“Then we take ourselves to another place physically and spiritually, and on July 25th in Jeddah, the best man will win.”

For Joshua, the road back to heavyweight supremacy starts in Saudi Arabia. Beyond that lies the fight boxing has craved for years, a blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury that could define the legacy of an era.