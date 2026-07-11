A green, silent bus idled at the park, outside the domestic arrival terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, with doors open and seats mostly empty.

A few metres away, taxi drivers called out for passengers while travellers wheeled their luggage past without a second glance—some heading for car hire services, some to their personal cars or family, others opening ride-hailing apps, and one of many passengers making her way toward the green shuttle bus.

Inside the bus, Anita Mathew sat waiting.

“Well, I am using the bus for the first time to try it out. They told me about it at the exit door, so I said let me try it,” she said, glancing at the bus door at intervals.

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But even as she settled in, she was uncertain if she would return.

“From the airport to the city, it is cheaper, but it is not going to take me to my final destination… when I get there and calculate everything I spent, then I will know.”

Her hesitation reflects a broader reality: months after its introduction, Abuja’s electric airport shuttle buses are still struggling to win over passengers.

The electric shuttle service was launched on 30th January by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels in airport operations.

At the commissioning, FAAN said the initiative aligned with its renewable energy agenda, which also includes solar-powered lighting systems, energy-efficient upgrades, and waste reduction efforts across airports.

The project was developed in partnership with Possible Electric Vehicles (Possible EVS), introducing zero-emission buses for passenger movement between the airport and the city.

FAAN’s Board Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, described the initiative as part of efforts to modernise airport infrastructure and promote cleaner energy use.

Who operates the buses?

Despite operating within the airport, FAAN Head of Commercial, Matawal Solomon Moses, told PREMIUM TIMES that the buses are not owned by FAAN.

“They are not owned by FAAN. It is owned by a private investor, Possible Electric Vehicles (Possible EVS). FAAN only granted them the opportunity to operate and do business at the airport, just like other car hire services, so it is strictly business.”

He noted that the company assigned 10 buses to the airport, currently in operation.

Under the arrangement, the company runs the service between the airport and its terminal in Wuse 2.

“They pick passengers from the airport and go straight to their business park, unlike car hire services that take you to your doorstep,” he added.

Passengers can book online or simply board at the airport, where staff promote the service at the arrival exit.

Beyond the airport arrangement, Possible EVS is a Nigerian electric mobility company focused on developing clean transport systems.

The company buys its electric buses from NEV Electric Company, which assembles the buses locally in Nigeria.

According to Abimbola Oduwole Gyer, Head of Operations at Possible EVS, “Our goal is to change the way Nigerians see commercial transport. We want to make mass transportation green and reduce carbon emissions.”

She said the company finances and deploys electric vehicles sourced locally as part of efforts to promote cleaner alternatives to fuel-powered transport.

Industry reports place Possible EVS within Nigeria’s emerging electric mobility ecosystem focused on electric buses, taxis, and charging infrastructure.

How the system works

The buses operate on a structured schedule.

From the airport, departures run every hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., whether or not the buses are full. From Wuse 2 to the airport, operations run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each bus waits a maximum of 30 minutes before departure.

“We move even if passengers are less than five. Even if it is one or two passengers, as long as they enter the bus, we will carry them,” said driver John Machunga, one of the green bus drivers.

The service currently runs only between the airport and Wuse 2, with three designated stops:

Bovas Filling Station, Lugbe, Federal Secretariat and Wuse 2; No. 7 Hombari Crescent.

From Wuse 2, passengers can connect to electric taxis for onward journeys. The trip takes about 45 minutes to the city centre.

However, usage remains low but fluctuates.

“There are days we move 80 passengers total, some days 50, sometimes 90, but per bus, we carry an average of about five to six passengers. We also carry even less than that, as long as a passenger enters even if it is one, we can’t tell them to drop, we will still carry them to the city,” Mr Machunga said.

He estimated daily usage at about 10–15 per cent of airport passengers.

“It is just barely three months old… we are still creating awareness,” he told PREMIUM TIMES in April. But when this newspaper revisited the facility in June, the situation remained the same.

Ms Oduwole Gyer confirmed similar trends, adding that occupancy averages about five passengers or fewer per trip.

She noted that while exact figures are not formally documented, about 45 per cent of users are travellers arriving from Lagos.

“Most passengers say they didn’t know about it when they arrive,” she added.

Cheaper fares, structured routes

The buses charge a flat fare of ₦10,000—significantly lower than the ₦25,000 to ₦30,000 typically charged by airport taxis.

“The main purpose is to cushion the high price of airport taxi and ensure clean air. It is 100 per cent electric… zero emission,” Mr Machunga said.

But affordability has not fully translated into adoption.

“You will have to wait. And when you get to the city, you will still take another transport,” Ms Mathew said.

That additional leg, alongside waiting time before departure, remains a key concern for many passengers.

Another passenger, Halima Abdul-Salam, who is a frequent traveller, said she always sees the bus from the terminal and knows about it but has never used it. According to her, the waiting time discourages her.

“I always have appointments. I don’t want to waste time; that is a problem for me.”

Others said they were unaware of the service entirely.

“This is my first time hearing about it,” said Samuel Daniel.

Why only Wuse 2?

Explaining the route choice, Ms Oduwole Gyer said Wuse 2 serves as a central hub.

“It is the city centre where we can move more people and they can easily find their way from there, so the company chose Wuse 2 instead of other places” she said.

She added that expansion plans are underway.

“We just started, and we are considering customer feedback to determine our next steps.”

FAAN’s head of commercial, Mr Moses, also echoed this position.

“We are open to expansion and improvement based on passengers’ needs. That is paramount to us,” he noted.

For some passengers, the service offers comfort and reassurance.

Mowa Adikpe said he chose the bus after trying it for the first time.

“I saw the bus and liked it because you can sit comfortably. It is cheaper than direct taxi and I don’t mind waiting as long as it is safe and comfortable for me, so I will use it again if I have the chance to.”

He also cited safety concerns.

“I once used a taxi and the driver ran away with my luggage. So this bus is safer for me.”

However, he acknowledged its limitation.

“It will take me to the city centre, then I will take another taxi,” he said.

Another passenger, Richard Obi, said he likes the service but wants wider coverage.

“I like it. But I hope it goes everywhere in town. It should not just stop at Wuse 2. It should drop passengers at any location.”

To verify claims around comfort, efficiency, and limitations, this reporter boarded one of the electric buses from the airport to Wuse 2, alongside two other passengers.

After waiting for 30 minutes, the bus started moving. The ride was quiet and smooth, noticeably different from conventional fuel-powered vehicles. The bus moved steadily through traffic with minimal vibration, offering a calm journey compared to the often hurried pace of airport taxis.

The trip also offered a clear view of Abuja’s landscape, giving it a relaxed, almost sightseeing feel.

However, the structured route ended at Wuse 2, requiring onward travel for passengers heading to other parts of the city—a limitation repeatedly mentioned by users.

Awareness and infrastructure challenges

Operators say visibility remains the biggest challenge. “Some customers say they didn’t know about the electric buses. We are working with FAAN to help create awareness inside the airport,” said Ms Oduwole Gyer.

She added that limited access inside the terminal reduces engagement.

“We don’t have office space inside the airport… that also limits attraction.”

Electricity supply is another constraint.

“Sometimes we want to charge our buses, but there is no light, and the buses depend on electricity 100 per cent. We don’t have an alternative yet,” she lamented.

Each bus has a battery capacity of about 200 kilometres and operates entirely on fast-charging systems.

Taxi operators, Bolt drivers remain unaffected

For traditional taxi and ride-hailing drivers, the service is not yet a threat.

“This is business, and it is not affecting us in any way. Besides, we are many here and they only have a few buses,” said Suleiman Umar, a car hire driver at the airport.

A Bolt driver, Sunday Emmanuel, echoed similar sentiments but noted pricing differences.

“It is still business as usual. People use Bolt because they want direct rides.”

He added that while the buses are cheaper, convenience still matters more to most passengers.

“Our prices may be higher, but we take passengers straight to their destination without waiting or stopovers,” he noted.

Drivers estimate they still handle about 80 per cent of passengers.

While passengers complain about the waiting time and double trips, FAAN maintained the initiative is part of a broader shift to cleaner energy.

“Electric vehicles help reduce carbon emissions,” Mr Moses said.

But usage remains low, with operators estimating only a small fraction of passengers currently use the service daily.

Back at the terminal, the green bus eventually fills slowly, with only four passengers before departing for Wuse 2—a 20-seater bus that typically carries 16 passengers, with the remaining four seats reserved for luggage.

Despite mixed reactions, a clear pattern emerges.

Passengers want wider routes, faster departures, and direct drop-offs across Abuja, not just fixed stops in Wuse 2.

For many, the promise of cheaper, cleaner transport is appealing, but only if it matches the convenience, speed, and flexibility of taxis and ride-hailing services they already rely on.