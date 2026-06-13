Defending Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Rangers International have moved swiftly to secure continuity ahead of the new season, announcing a contract extension for Technical Adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu until 2027.

The Enugu-based club confirmed the development in a statement on its official social media channels, ending speculation over the future of the title-winning coach.

“Building on what we’ve started.

“Our Technical Adviser has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension ahead of the new season.

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“New season. Same belief. Greater ambitions.

“Congratulations, Sabi. Good to have you on board as we continue the journey together.

“The journey continues,” the club stated.

The announcement comes weeks after Ilechukwu guided Rangers to their ninth NPFL title, capping a remarkable campaign with a decisive 2-1 victory over Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

The triumph secured Rangers’ return to the summit of Nigerian football and earned them a place in next season’s CAF Champions League alongside runners-up Rivers United.

The contract extension is expected to provide stability as the Flying Antelopes prepare to defend their league crown and compete on the continental stage.

Uncertainty resolved

The development represents a significant turnaround from comments made by Ilechukwu shortly before Rangers clinched the title.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES at the time, the coach had cast doubt on his future at the club, revealing that he would take time to assess his next move once his contract expired.

“It’s something we would sit and talk about.

“Seriously, I’m not saying that I’m going to stay. I’m not saying I’m not going to stay. But when you have Amobi Ezeaku, I think you have everything.

“But the truth is, I don’t want to work anywhere more than two years. What I’ve done at Rangers is because of Amobi Ezeaku. It might be goodbye. It might also not be goodbye.

“After coming back from London, I will sit down and think about myself, every situation, everything that is happening, things that I’m not okay with, things that I’m okay with.

“Maybe or maybe not. That is the truth.”

Those comments fuelled speculation about a possible departure, especially given Ilechukwu’s growing reputation as one of the most successful coaches in the domestic game.

However, Rangers’ management has now succeeded in convincing the tactician to continue the project he began in Enugu.

Building on success

Since arriving at Rangers, Ilechukwu has overseen a remarkable transformation, restoring one of Nigeria’s most storied clubs to title-winning status.

Known for his tactical discipline and attention to detail, the coach built a side that combined defensive solidity with attacking efficiency throughout the title-winning campaign.

Rangers finished the season with the league’s best defensive record while also ranking among the most prolific attacking teams in the division.

The contract renewal signals the club’s ambition to build on that success rather than start afresh, with attention now turning to the challenges of retaining the NPFL title and making an impact in the CAF Champions League.