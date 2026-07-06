The Oyo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged killing of a 24-year-old man who was reportedly attacked during a traditional masquerade procession in the Labiran area in Ibadan.

According to the command, the victim, identified as Sefiu Kehinde, allegedly died after he was attacked with axes and cutlasses by a masquerader known as Asoleke and some of its followers during a procession on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident was reported at the Mapo Divisional Police Headquarters by a relative of the deceased after she received a distress call informing her that the victim had been brutally attacked.

Police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, in a statement issued on Monday, said officers immediately responded to the report and rushed the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

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“The victim was immediately evacuated to the hospital for urgent medical attention, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty,” Olayinka said.

The police said officers processed the crime scene and documented evidence before the deceased’s family requested the release of his remains for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

It revealed that the masquerader identified as Asoleke has been arrested, while security operatives have launched a manhunt for four of his alleged accomplices.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a full-scale investigation.

“The Command wishes to assure members of the public that efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining perpetrators,” Mr Olayinka added. He urged residents to remain calm and provide useful information that could assist investigators in apprehending the fleeing suspects.

“The Oyo State Police Command remains committed to the protection of lives and property and will continue to take decisive action against all forms of criminality across the state,” he added.

Renewed concerns over festival violence

The latest incident has renewed concerns about violent clashes and attacks sometimes associated with traditional masquerade festivals across south-west Nigeria, including Oyo State.

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Although masquerade festivals remain an important aspect of Yoruba cultural heritage, several celebrations have, over the years, been marred by violent confrontations involving masqueraders, rival groups, residents and passers-by.

In Oyo State particularly, security agencies have repeatedly deployed officers during major traditional festivals following previous incidents of assaults, property destruction and public disturbances linked to masquerade processions.

Rights advocates have also continued to call for stricter enforcement of public safety regulations during traditional celebrations, insisting that cultural practices should not endanger lives or infringe on the rights of residents.

In recent years, police authorities in Oyo and neighbouring states have warned masquerade groups against carrying dangerous weapons, obstructing public roads or attacking residents under the guise of cultural observances.