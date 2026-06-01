The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State has announced the recovery of a locally made pistol and a large cache of substances suspected to be Indian hemp during an operation in Ibeno Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, operatives acted on credible intelligence regarding suspicious activities involving the concealment and distribution of illicit substances within the Ibeno area.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police said officers conducted a targeted operation based on intelligence and surveillance, leading to the recovery of one locally made pistol, a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and several wraps of suspected hard drugs allegedly packaged for distribution.

The command said the exhibits were recovered from locations identified during the operation and have been secured pending further investigation.

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Police said preliminary findings suggested that the recovered firearm and suspected narcotic substances could be connected to criminals engaged in activities capable of threatening public safety and undermining law and order in the area.

The command did not announce any arrest in connection with the operation but said efforts had been intensified to identify and apprehend persons connected to the recovered items.

The development comes days after PREMIUM TIMES reported that police in Akwa Ibom recovered 69 firearms and arrested 178 suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, drug trafficking and other crimes between January and May.

In that report, the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, said that intelligence-led operations across the state had also led to the arrest of a suspected drug kingpin and the recovery of 23 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported last week that police arrested a 63-year-old man allegedly involved in drug trafficking and recovered two large bags of substances suspected to be cannabis during an operation in the state.