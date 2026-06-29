The police command in Kogi has launched an investigation into the death of a nursery and primary school teacher in Ugbamaka.

The deceased, identified as Maryam Usman, 30, reportedly died after an alleged assault linked to a disciplinary action.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Afusat Saliu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja.

Ms Saliu said the incident was reported at the Olamaboro Divisional Headquarters on June 25.

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According to her, the teacher was allegedly attacked for disciplining a pupil at Brains Minds Nursery and Primary School.

She said preliminary investigations revealed that Abdullahi Ishaka and two women allegedly stormed the school.

“The trio allegedly assaulted Maryam Usman over her decision to discipline a pupil,” she said.

She added that the victim sustained serious injuries during the reported attack.

The police spokesperson said Ms Usman was initially treated at a hospital in Ugbamaka.

She was later referred to Iko-Ojo Hospital in Okpo for further medical attention.

“However, she succumbed to her injuries and died on June 25,” Ms Saliu stated.

She said following the report, officers from Olamaboro Division visited the school and the deceased’s residence.

The Command spokesperson said necessary documentation had been completed as part of the investigation process.

She added that arrangements were underway to convey the corpse to General Hospital, Ankpa.

Ms Saliu said the facility would conduct medical examination and autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The spokesperson stated that the suspects fled before police officers arrived at the scene. “Efforts are ongoing to apprehend them,” she said.

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Ms Saliu added that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after arrests.

The police promised a “discreet and comprehensive investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The identities of the two women and the pupil involved have not been disclosed.

(NAN)