The police have arrested four suspects in connection with the recent farmers-herders clash in Gulma town in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State that left eight people dead.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, said the suspects would be arraigned before a court on charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and culpable homicide.

The police identified the suspects as Adamu Madugu of Gulma, Musa Makera of Sauwa, Saidu Adamu of Sauwa, and Shafi’u Hamza of Gulma.

According to the police, investigations into the incident are ongoing, while efforts have been intensified to identify and arrest other suspects who remain at large.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Hadejia, assured families of the victims and members of the public that the police would pursue the case and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

Mr Hadejia also urged residents to remain calm, obey the law and avoid taking matters into their own hands.

“The Command remains committed to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring justice for all affected persons,” the statement said.

The clash in Gulma resulted in the deaths of eight persons, according to the police.