El-Kanemi Warriors reaffirmed their status as one of Nigeria’s greatest cup sides on Saturday, defeating Ikorodu City 1-0 to win the 2026 President Federation Cup and book a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

A composed 19th-minute penalty from Muktar Ismail proved decisive at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, as the Maiduguri club claimed a record-extending fourth Federation Cup triumph after previous successes in 1991, 1992 and 2024.

The victory denied Ikorodu City a fairytale ending to one of the most remarkable seasons by a recently promoted Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side.

Having narrowly missed out on a top-three league finish and continental qualification, the Lagos club had hoped to secure a historic first major national trophy and a maiden appearance in African club competition.

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Instead, it was El-Kanemi’s experience in knockout football that ultimately proved the difference.

The Warriors started brightly and controlled much of the opening exchanges before earning a penalty in the 19th minute. Ismail calmly converted from the spot, sending the Ikorodu goalkeeper the wrong way to hand his side the lead.

El-Kanemi continued to dominate possession for the remainder of the first half, frustrating Ikorodu City’s attacking ambitions and limiting the “Oga Boys” to only a few promising moments in the final third.

After the restart, Ikorodu City increased the tempo in search of an equaliser, but the Maiduguri side remained disciplined defensively, closing spaces and protecting their slender advantage.

Despite late pressure from the Lagos club, El-Kanemi held firm to secure another memorable Federation Cup triumph.

The victory further strengthens El-Kanemi Warriors’ rich pedigree in Nigeria’s oldest domestic football competition. Having also lifted the trophy in 2024, the club has now won two of the last three editions, underlining its reputation as one of the country’s premier knockout specialists.

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Beyond domestic glory, the triumph also earns El-Kanemi Warriors Nigeria’s final slot in the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup, offering the club another opportunity to compete on the continental stage.

For Ikorodu City, defeat brings a disappointing end to an otherwise outstanding campaign. Only two seasons after gaining promotion to the NPFL, the Lagos side exceeded expectations by reaching its first national cup final after eliminating established sides, including Enyimba and Nasarawa United.

Although they leave Asaba without silverware, their run to the final and impressive performances throughout the season have established Ikorodu City as one of the country’s fastest-rising football clubs.