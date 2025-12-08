The death toll from a violent clash between farmers and herders in Yelwan Musari village in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has risen.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a farmer was killed and several others, including a police officer, were injured on Saturday in the fight between farmers and herders.

Residents identified one of the deceased farmers as Magaji Mai’aya.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State Command, Badruddeen Mahmud, later confirmed to reporters that two farmers were killed in the clash.

Mr Mahmud stated that the attackers used bows, arrows, and machetes in the confrontation that lasted for over 24 hours.

He said security forces later evacuated the corpse of one of the farmers, which had been abandoned in the bush.

A farmer, Ado Musa, said armed herders, attacked the village between Saturday and Sunday morning, setting houses and local rice milling factories ablaze.

“The herders blocked the Guri-Hadejia highway, frustrating the efforts of residents attempting to convey the injured victims to Hadejia hospital for treatment.

“Police and soldiers arrived at the scene late but could not prevent the escalation, as both groups had been violent since Saturday afternoon”, Mr Musa said.

It is not yet clear whether the herders recorded any injuries or fatalities in the fight.

The fight broke out after months of tension that followed the killing of another farmer, Ya’u Namara, by herders last year.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that local authorities had attempted to reconcile the warring communities but had failed.

Mr Musa said there had been tension for months since herders boycotted local markets.

Adamu Ori, a leader in the herders’ community, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ phone calls seeking comment on the incident.

The latest confrontation in Guri LGA followed a similar clash on Tuesday, where 12 farmers were injured in Zarga village, Taura Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Guri and several council areas in Jigawa North-east senatorial district have fertile land suitable for farming and grazing.

However, the struggle for control of the lush land has led to deadly conflicts between farmers and herders over the years.

Although over the years, both areas have been the hotbeds of farmer-herder conflicts in Jigawa State, the migration of strange herders seasonally in the area has worsened the conflict, resulting in many deaths.

In other parts of the state, the dynamics of the farmers-herders conflict are complex, rooted in ecological, socio-economic, and historical factors.