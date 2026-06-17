Candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can begin printing their original result slips from Wednesday.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of the original results in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

The board said the document contains candidates’ photographs, national rankings and other security features required for admission processing by tertiary institutions.

“The 2026 UTME Original Result Slip will be available for printing today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026,” the statement reads in part.

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According to JAMB, the original result slip forms part of the official documents required for post-UTME screening and admission consideration by universities and polytechnics.

JAMB advised candidates to carefully verify the information on their result slips immediately after printing and retain copies for future admission-related purposes.

The release of the result slips is expected to facilitate post-UTME registration and other admission processes for candidates seeking placement into tertiary institutions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Timeline for admissions

PREMIUM TIMES reported that JAMB and the heads of tertiary institutions had agreed to certain timelines to conclude the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

During the annual policy meeting in May, the heads of institutions agreed that public universities must conclude their admissions processes by 31 October.

The meeting also resolved that private universities have until 30 November to complete admissions, while other tertiary institutions are to conclude their exercises by 31 December.

JAMB warned that any institution that fails to conclude admissions within the stipulated period would lose access to candidates on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

The board also announced a four-week grace period for candidates to either accept or reject admission offers.

It added that any admission not accepted within the timeframe would be deleted upon the institution’s request.