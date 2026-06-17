The Nigerian government has denied reports suggesting it plans to scrap the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS).

NBAIS is the examination body responsible for standardising and certifying Arabic and Islamic education in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the Federal Ministry of Education said its attention had been drawn to a message circulating on social media claiming that the government and the National Assembly were planning to abolish the board.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically state that the claim is false, misleading, and entirely unfounded,” the statement said.

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“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry has not initiated any bill before the National Assembly seeking the abolition of NBAIS, nor has the Federal Ministry of Education proposed, initiated, endorsed, or supported any policy aimed at scrapping the Board or undermining its statutory mandate.”

The ministry said NBAIS remains a duly recognised examination and certification body operating within the framework of Nigeria’s education system.

It expressed concern about the false information, which it said falsely portrays the existence of a government-backed effort against NBAIS.

“The federal government continues to support all legally established educational institutions and examination bodies in accordance with extant laws, national education policies, and the principles of inclusiveness, equity, and equal opportunity,” the statement added.

About NBAIS

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies is a federal examination and regulatory body under the education ministry responsible for the development, standardisation and certification of Arabic and Islamic education in the country.

Established in 1960 to oversee Arabic and Islamic schools in Northern Nigeria, the board received national recognition as an examination body in 2011 and became fully autonomous in 2017.

NBAIS conducts three major examinations annually, including the Senior Arabic and Islamic Secondary School Certificate Examination (SAISSCE) and the Tahfeez Examination for students specialising in Qur’anic memorisation and sciences.

Its certificates are recognised by the Federal Ministry of Education and accepted by many tertiary institutions in Nigeria as equivalent to other national secondary school qualifications.