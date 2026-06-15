The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has said that the ongoing mass terrorism trials reflect the federal government’s firm stance against insecurity and its decision not to treat terrorism lightly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Monday the commencement of the mass arraignment of more than 400 terrorism suspects before the Federal High Court in Abuja, with proceedings taking place across multiple courtrooms in the court complex.

The suspects face charges of terrorism, terrorism financing, and aiding and abetting insurgent activities.

Mr Fagbemi is leading the prosecution team, supported by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo. Both Messrs Fagbemi and Oyedepo are Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

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The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria is providing legal representation for indigent defendants.

The exercise follows a similar mass terrorism trial conducted in the court in April, during which the Federal Government said it secured the conviction of 386 suspects on terrorism related charges.

Addressing journalists at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, Mr Fagbemi said the present administration was sending a clear message on terrorism.

“The message is clear, direct and straightforward. The present administration is not taking the issue of terrorism with levity,” the AGF said.

He added that terrorism in any form would not be tolerated, while efforts continue to make the country safer.

Mr Fagbemi said about 490 suspects were being tried on Monday, while 84 others were scheduled for arraignment the following day. He added that the figure did not include 102 suspects carried over from a previous phase.

He put the total number of suspects in the current phase at more than 600.

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He noted that judges handling the cases had assured that they would conclude the large volume of matters within on schedule.

According to the AGF, “10 judges are dedicated solely to terrorism trials” scheduled to run for four days from Monday.

He added that the arrangement is designed to ensure speedy hearings without compromising legal safeguards, and he expressed confidence that the proceedings would proceed smoothly.

The trial comes at time of rising spectre of insecurity in the country, as mass killings and kidnapping by bandits and terrorist groups have reached new heights in terms of frequency and scale in recent weeks.