The House of Representatives on Monday approved a three-month extension of the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act, shifting the deadline from 30 June to 30 September 2026.

The decision was taken during an emergency plenary session convened to consider the amendment bill seeking to prolong the lifespan of the capital expenditure section of the budget.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Appropriation (Repeal and Enactment) Act, 2025 to Extend the Implementation of the Capital Aspect of the Appropriation Act, 2025 from 30 June 2026 to 30 September 2026,” scaled first and second readings before the lawmakers proceeded with its consideration.

Leading the debate, House Leader Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) said the amendment was necessary to provide additional time for the execution of ongoing capital projects captured in the 2025 budget.

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Following the presentation, the House dissolved into the Committee of Supply where the bill was considered clause-by-clause. The committee subsequently reported back to the plenary, after which the legislation was approved for third reading and passed.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced the passage of the bill after it received overwhelming support from members through a voice vote.

The development comes days after the Senate approved a similar measure, paving the way for harmonisation and transmission of the legislation for presidential assent.

The latest extension marks the third time the National Assembly has prolonged the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 budget.

Lawmakers initially extended the capital expenditure deadline in December 2025 to allow ministries, departments and agencies more time to complete ongoing projects.

Following the expiration of that extension, the National Assembly approved another extension in March 2026, moving the deadline to 30 June 2026.

The fresh extension is expected to enable the federal government to continue funding and completing projects already captured in the budget before the new deadline expires at the end of September.

After concluding consideration of the bill, the House adjourned plenary until 7 July, in line with its earlier legislative calendar, having briefly reconvened for the emergency sitting.