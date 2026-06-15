Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma have rescued six kidnap victims who escaped from captivity following sustained military pressure and air interdiction operations in Zamfara State.

This is included in a military operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The report stated that the victims were intercepted by troops of the 1 Brigade Combat Team 6, deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gwashi in the Bukuyyum Local Government Area.

It said the victims were rescued on Friday along the Gwashi-Bukuyyum road after fleeing from their captors.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

It also said that the victims escaped after an air interdiction operation conducted by the Nigerian Air Force west of Bagega Forest.

According to the report, the rescued victims were identified as Muhammad Sani from Masama, Junaidu Muhammad from Gandun Malam, Abubakar Abdullahi and Abubakar Barau from Maibaka.

Others were Surajo Abubakar of Dogon Daji and Nasiru Hakilu of Adabka village, all from the Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The report said that the victims had spent several months in captivity before regaining their freedom.

It added that efforts were ongoing to reunite them with their respective families and provide necessary support.

The rescue came amid intensified military operations against terrorist groups operating in forests and remote communities across the North-west.

Military authorities reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on criminal elements until all kidnapped victims are rescued and communities are secured. (NAN)